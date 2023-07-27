For three consecutive nights Russia has bombed Ukraine’s Black Sea ports in a bid to further thwart grain exports from the stricken country. It wasn’t enough for Russian President Vladimir Putin to pull out of the grain deal that was essential to ship food to countries around the world. He has since threatened that any ships trying to collect grain in the Ukrainian ports would be seen as carrying weapons and ammunition to Ukraine – and therefore legitimate targets for his forces to attack.
But then he went one step further and unleashed missiles, causing major damage to port infrastructure and causing panic in world grain markets – increasing prices. It was evident at the Chicago Board of Trade where the wheat futures for September increased overnight by $33 per tonne to $395 per tonne. International canola futures for November in Canada jumped $15 to $994 per tonne.
The Odesa port and nearby Chornomorsk were particularly affected, with 60,000 tonnes of grain destroyed and at least 12 people wounded. The strikes knocked out a significant part of the grain-export infrastructure of the port of Chornomorsk, where it will take at least a year to fully restore the damage.
Ukraine Minister of Agriculture Mykola Solskyim, said, “The grain infrastructure of international and Ukrainian traders and carriers such as Kernel, Viterra, CMA CGM Group suffered the most. This is a terrorist act not (just) against Ukraine, but against the entire world. The world’s food security is once again in danger. Humanity is being held hostage by a terrorist country that is blackmailing the world with famine. The world must react decisively and accordingly.
“If we cannot export food, the population of the poorest countries will be on the edge of survival. Moreover not only the Ukrainian economy will suffer, but the economy of the entire world. The price of grain will rise, and not all countries will be able to afford the purchase of agricultural products. It means that the price for food such as flour, cereals and meat will rise considerably.”
The bombings came just after Putin vowed to retaliate against Kyiv for its attack on the crucial Kerch Bridge linking Russia with the Crimean Peninsula, which the Kremlin illegally annexed in 2014.
Just days before the attack Ukraine published data on its latest grain harvests. The Ukrainian Ministry of Agriculture reported harvesting of early grains and pulses continued in 22 regions of Ukraine on an area of 643,800 hectares, yielding 2.157 million tonnes of new-crop grain at 33.5 at c/ha.
• Barley was harvested on 352,400 hectares, yielding 1.3 million tonnes at 37.2 centrs per hectare; one centr is 100 kilograms. So 37.2 c/ha = 3,720 kilograms per hectare or 3.72 tonnes per hectare.
• Wheat was harvested on 211,800 hectares, yielding 778,700 tonnes at 36.8 c/ha.
• Peas were harvested on 45,000 hectares, yielding 93,700 tonnes at 20.8 c/ha.
• The largest quantity of grain was harvested in the Odesa region, of 746,000 tonnes.
• The Mykolaiv region is the leader in harvesting area, with farmers harvesting 213,000 hectares.
• In addition, 12 regions have started harvesting winter rape, which was harvested on 158,000 hectares yielding 329,500 tonnes of seed at 20.8 c/ha.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news.