CASSVILLE, Wis. – Back about the turn of the century a woman was tending bar near Cassville. She was in a saloon on a street designed to look like it was in a little town in the 1800s. Nearby were barns, sheds and antique farm machinery.
The buildings, street and machinery were part of a historic site. The bar had a simple menu; only root beer and pickles eggs were sold. The idea was to soak in history, not beverages. In the 1800s when folks had extra eggs they didn’t throw them away. They pickled them. And of course both root beer and pickled eggs might have been available at a Wisconsin bar in the 1800s; many in the bar tried each.
The woman, who was dressed as though she were living in the 1800s, mentioned in casual conversation that she had made the pickled eggs herself. Those who tried them liked them. Fortunately the woman was generous; she didn’t mind sharing her simple but wonderful pickled-egg recipe. Those of us who relished those pickled eggs left with her recipe for how to pickle a batch of good country eggs.
The recipe is simple.
Pickled eggs
• Hard-boil 2 dozen eggs and let them cool.
• While waiting for the eggs to cool, make brine.
• Remove egg shells and put the eggs into a glass jar.
• Pour hot brine over the eggs; cover eggs completely.
• Tighten a snug lid on the jar and refrigerate for at least three days before sampling the eggs.
Pickled eggs using this recipe last for as long as a year in the refrigerator.
Brine
• 1½ cups white vinegar
• ½ cup water
• ½ cup sugar
• ½ teaspoon salt
• 2 bay leaves
• 6 whole cloves
• Mix all ingredients and bring to a boil.
People who give tours of historic sites and parks are called interpreters. They are there to guide our understanding of the experience we have at the special place they work. Successful interpreters take something that touches their own soul and use it to touch the soul of another. When they are successful they create an experience that becomes a lifelong memory for a visitor.
The interpreters who are really good at their art use simple things – like pickled eggs. After all these years, pickled eggs still bring back the memory of the historic site near Cassville – the street, the bar, the farm equipment and the kind woman who was a master of the art of interpretation. With the simple gesture of sharing a recipe for pickled eggs she touched the soul of another.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.