STOUGHTON, Wis. – Karl Sime says he’s open to trying new things with the beef-cattle farm that he and his father, Bruce Sime, operate near Stoughton. Their herd primarily consists of Black Angus, but in the past year he bred four cows with Wagyu semen. He has incorporated cover crops into his rotational-grazing program. And he’s considering participation in an on-farm research program focused on conservation practices.
The Simes have 55 cows, 55 calves and 300 steers. But Karl Sime said he’d like to eventually expand the herd, which includes Belted Galloway and Simmental animals.
He’s intrigued by the Wagyu-beef niche market, he said, so in 2022 he bred four cows using Wagyu bull semen. The calves were born in November. He’s evaluating their performance and will see what price the beef eventually brings.
Wagyu beef contains a greater percentage of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids than typical beef, according to the American Wagyu Association. Wagyu beef can cost as much as $200 per pound. Few buyers are willing to pay that price, but the return to the producer can be significant.
Bruce Sime had been a dairy farmer for more than 40 years. But his son said he wasn’t interested in taking over his dad’s dairy operation so in 2016 they began breeding a few dairy cows to beef-cattle bulls. Bruce Sime sold the dairy herd in 2019.
“I like the size and frame of Angus,” Karl Sime said.
They sell most of their cattle to Equity Cooperative Livestock.
Pat Yelinek, a field representative for Equity, said, “They make cattle really good, the way they should be – nice and fat.”
He’s been impressed by how Karl Sime manages his grazing program with cover crops, he said.
The Simes also do custom-steer-raising. Grace Link of Bosben Rd. Beef Company near Deerfield, Wisconsin, finishes steers they’ve fed and sells beef at farmers markets.
“They know how to make great feed,” she said.
The steers have good fat cover and their beef is well marbled, she said. As a former dairy farmer, Bruce Sime understands feed quality and ingredients to increase steer rate of gain.
“They’re willing to try new things whether it’s in genetics or feedstuffs,” she said. “They adapt with the resources available to them at the time.”
They move the cow-calf pairs on a daily basis, with the exception of a few larger paddocks. The cattle graze a mixture of orchardgrass, bromegrass, meadow fescue, festolium and red clover.
“It’s a mix that Marie Raboin suggested,” Karl Sime said. “And it’s worked really well.”
Raboin is a conservation specialist with the Dane County Land & Water Resources Department. She works with farmers in the county to plan, design and implement agricultural-conservation practices to reduce soil erosion and protect water quality.
She said the Simes have expressed interest in the Dane Demonstration Farms Network, a new program launched in 2023. Participating farmers will recommend on-farm research projects focused on agricultural-conservation practices with support from the Dane County Land & Water Resources Department, the University of Wisconsin and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. Participating farmers will see research results for their farms based on their interests. That could include soil-health data, nitrogen-efficiency information, carbon data, water-quality data and more.
The Simes are currently involved in Biological Farming Friends, which is known by an apropos acronym of BFF. It’s a producer-led watershed-protection group organized within the Lower Yahara Watershed. The group hosts field days, participates in UW research and provides field-scale demonstrations of new technologies and practices. The Simes have hosted a field day to demonstrate how they inter-seed cover crops into corn.
The Simes grow 275 acres of corn, 275 acres of soybeans and 70 acres of wheat. About 60 percent of their crops are sold to a local elevator and the remainder is fed to the steers, Bruce Sime said. Cows and calves are grazed in spring on cereal ryegrass, and then on the grass mix as it matures in early June, Karl Sime said. He also grows triticale and rye to bale and later feed to the cattle.
Raboin said, “I’ve been impressed by how diversified their farm has become. They’ve figured out how to integrate their livestock into their cropping system and vice versa. They’re willing to try something new. If it doesn’t work, they figure out why and do something different. Karl sets a goal for himself and figures out how to do it, and Bruce is supportive. He doesn’t discourage innovation. It’s a true partnership.”
