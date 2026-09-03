Drought conditions have impacted grazing resources across North Dakota this year, creating challenges for ranchers. As the grazing season has progressed, drought has expanded to cover 64 percent of the state and continues to intensify.
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Drought conditions have impacted grazing resources across North Dakota this year, creating challenges for ranchers. As the grazing season has progressed, drought has expanded to cover 64 percent of the state and continues to intensify.
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