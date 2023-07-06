Metaphylaxis can help dairy producers mitigate the risk of bovine respiratory disease and other illnesses. It’s the administration of a respiratory antibiotic to a group of at-risk calves to reduce sickness and death. But because it’s such a broad management practice, producers need to be targeted with their protocols.
One of the most challenging aspects of metaphylaxis is knowing when it’s appropriate to implement. There are five main management practices that can help prepare a calf for a healthy life as well as help producers use metaphylaxis judiciously.
1. Connect with one’s veterinarian. The most critical step in starting a metaphylaxis program is working with a herd veterinarian. It’s important to recognize how metaphylaxis works and how it’ll be implemented on one’s operation. A veterinarian’s knowledge and experience will ensure that a well-designed treatment program is established from the start.
2. Practice prevention. Before implementing metaphylaxis have management-focused disease-prevention measures in place. Ensure that cattle receive good nutrition, appropriate vaccinations and a clean, comfortable environment. But even the most rigorous disease-prevention protocols won’t work 100 percent of the time. Keep realistic expectations. Even with metaphylaxis producers will have sick animals. Early intervention is key to battling illness and reducing long-term damage.
3. Evaluate records and performance regularly. When considering the relevance of metaphylaxis, the answer will show in performance records. If records indicate that a large number of calves need treatment after a stressful event and it’s an event one can predict, it can make sense to treat the group all at one time. That’s assuming one has done everything one can do to avoid it. Metaphylaxis shouldn’t be the norm. Records should be used regularly to evaluate the need for the practice.
4. Choose the right antibiotic. A number of different bacteria can be involved with bovine respiratory disease so choosing a broad-spectrum antibiotic is important. Spectrum of activity, speed of action, post-metaphylactic treatment interval, and the length of time the antibiotic is effective in the bloodstream also should be considered.
5. Communicate with the calf ranch. Open communication should be a shared responsibility between one’s farm and the calf ranch, ensuring the best health management for calves prior to their move. Knowing when and where animals will be vaccinated and/or treated is crucial for calf success, one’s economics and judicious antibiotic use. Conversations between source farms and ranch managers to solidify those details can instill confidence in treatment protocols. Conversations are more productive when there are accurate records to reference.
Metaphylaxis is a proven treatment method. When paired with strong existing management, it can be a great addition to one operation. Metaphylaxis works to reduce overall disease rate in populations, but just because one uses an antibiotic to manage now, doesn’t mean one needs to be used all the time.
Metaphylaxis isn’t meant to be used in place of good management. Instead it’s a piece of management and should be evaluated and adjusted regularly with the help of the herd veterinarian. Visit boehringer-ingelheim.com for more information.
Curt Vlietstra is a professor services veterinarian for Boehringer Ingelheim.