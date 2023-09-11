DEER PARK, Wis. – One of Minglewood Inc.’s core values is being innovative and applying new ideas. That’s evidenced by a variety of new technologies at the 1,200-cow dairy farm near Deer Park.
“We’ve invested a lot (in technology) in the past year,” said Kristin Quist of her family’s dairy farm. “We’re not usually on the ‘bleeding edge’ – more like the ‘leading edge’ – but the technologies are great assets to our farm.”
“Bleeding edge” is a term that generally refers to products, services or technologies that are newest on the market. Investopedia defines bleeding edge as “newer, more extreme and riskier than technologies on the cutting or leading edge.”
It’s important not to be scared of technology, Quist said. Producers need to find technology that works best for each farm.
“It’s only going to allow us to be better producers at the end of the day,” she said.
Among her farm’s technologies are eight robotic-milking units, a new rumination and activity system, and an even-newer sand-separation system. She and her husband, Jacob Quist, and her parents, Kevin and Roxie Solum, installed the robots about five years ago. They had been milking cows in a double-nine-parallel parlor, which they continue to use along with the robots.
The robots and a new positive-pressure-ventilated barn enabled them to expand their herd by 350 cows. They were able to manage the extra cows by adding just one employee to their team, Kristin Quist said. Between the dairy farm and a 3,200-acre cropping operation, Minglewood employs the Solums, the Quists and a team of about 20 non-family members.
Larger, longer stalls and the ventilation system have enhanced cow comfort.
“On hot days we don’t lose feed intake,” she said.
The robots allow cows to be milked at any time of the day; about 40 percent of the herd is milked by robots and 60 percent is milked in the parlor.
“That’s how it fell into place,” she said. “It’s been a good fit for us.”
Cows in the two milking systems are tested as one herd. Minglewood’s rolling herd average is 31,000 pounds with 4.6 percent butterfat and 3.3 percent protein, she said. The family didn’t see a huge increase in milk production after installing the robots because it’s the elite cows that already were good milk producers who are being milked by robots.
The robots were installed at an angle, which has provided a seamless flow, she said. The robots do require maintenance, which Jacob Quist handles. Because the robot arms have moving parts that are working 24 hours every day, they receive the most maintenance. But the time involved in maintaining them is worth it in the long run.
People are also reading…
The family evaluated several sand-separation systems before deciding on a Stjernholm system that’s made in Denmark. It was installed in December 2022.
“We can’t tell the difference between fresh sand and reclaimed sand,” Kristin Quist said.
She said she likes the system because it produces fine sand – not pea-sized sand that can affect cow feet. Sand-particle sizes greater than 3 millimeters increase the risk of lameness while very fine particles contribute to bedding compaction, hock and joint injury, according to the Cornell University-College of Veterinary Medicine. And greatly diminished cow comfort can reduce milk production.
The Solum and Quist families recently hosted a Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin “Innovation and Technology Tour” at their farm. Ken Feltz of Feltz Family Farms near Stevens Point, Wisconsin, who serves on the PDPW board, attended the tour.
“Many farmers like visiting farms, talking with other farmers and making connections,” he said.
He said he was impressed by the farm’s sand-separation system.
“The sand was very clean and dry, and so were the cows,” he said. “Minglewood is very well-managed and clean. They take great care of their cows.”
Minglewood also has a new activity-monitoring system for cows. The family met with several companies before implementing a smaXtec system in September 2022. It monitors rumination and activity.
The activity system helps the Minglewood team identify sick cows three to four days sooner than before. It also provides calving alerts.
“That’s been a huge help,” she said. “It helps us know which cows we need to keep an eye on and move to the calving pen.”
The farm team uses the Double Ovsynch protocol, which was developed at the University of Wisconsin. The protocol calls for two different types of hormone treatments in the span of about four weeks. A cow needs to be restrained for an injection or artificial insemination at least seven times.
“The system shows the best time to breed cows,” Quist said. “It helps us catch cows in heat at the right time and helps with our shot program.
“We use data and technology in a lot of ways here on our dairy, and we’re happy to share with other producers the things we’ve learned along the way. We know from experience that getting a chance to see the technologies in person is always really helpful.”
Visit minglewoodinc.com and pdpw.org for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.