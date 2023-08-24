A new pasteurizer recently was added to a room in the Agricultural Science building at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. It will serve as the heartbeat of the university’s dairy pilot plant, a renovation project 10 years in the making.
The plant was renamed the Wuethrich Family/Grassland Dairy Center of Excellence in November, 2022, in honor of the Wuethrich Family Foundation and Grassland Dairy Products Inc. of Greenwood, which donated $1 million toward the plant.
“This is huge, not only for our university but for the dairy industry and for Wisconsin,” said Michelle Farner, director of dairy production at UW-River Falls. “This is what really will make our whole plant go.”
Obtaining the pasteurizer had taken much longer than originally anticipated for a variety of reasons, Farner said. As it was unloaded and moved to the dairy pilot plant, she said she felt a sense of gratification.
“This has been a long time coming,” she said, “and it’s a relief to have it here.”
Pasteurization involves heating milk, killing potentially harmful bacteria and making milk safe to consume. The old pasteurizer could process about 1,100 pounds of milk per hour. The new one will process 5,000 pounds in the same amount of time. That increased speed will enable the plant to double the number of students working there, to as many as 30 at a time.
People are also reading…
Brianna Crotteau of Cameron, Wisconsin, graduated in May with a degree in agricultural business. She currently works as the dairy pilot plant project coordinator. The new pasteurizer and revamped dairy plant will enhance student learning, she said. Because of the ongoing renovation during her time as a student she was unable to work with a modern pasteurizer. But she said she’s grateful others will have that opportunity.
“I’m very excited that upcoming students will be able to utilize and learn from this piece of equipment,” she said.
Maria Gallo, UW-River Falls Chancellor, said, "The dairy pilot plant will play a key role in Wisconsin as it will allow us to provide industry employees with high-level training that will allow them to fill jobs in this vital part of our state's dairy economy.”
The pasteurizer is the most recent piece of equipment that’s part of the overhauled plant. A decade ago Wisconsin dairy industry partners and state and UW-River Falls officials decided to remodel the plant. Since then about two dozen organizations have donated $5.2 million of the dairy plant’s nearly $9 million cost. The remainder of funding came from state dollars.
That degree of private funding is unusual for a UW-System project. It shows that dairy businesses are invested in making the plant a success, Farner said.
She said she expects the 6,000 square-foot dairy plant to be operating in fall.
“It’s gratifying to think about the high-quality educational opportunities we’ll be able to provide our students that they haven’t had access to before,” she said. “We’ll be helping our students and the dairy industry in this state – that is what our university does.”
Visit uwrf.edu/CAFES for more information.