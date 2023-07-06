Related to this story

Most Popular

Manure comes to light

Manure comes to light

Manure is a great resource for crop production but it comes with limitations and issues. Variation in manure solids and nutrient levels is an …

Talent hides within our neighbors

Talent hides within our neighbors

BAYFIELD, Wis. – We often think we know our neighbors. But even the closest neighbors have qualities and talents that are often hidden from ot…

Scientists map millet genome

Scientists map millet genome

An international team of researchers recently unlocked a large-scale genomic analysis of foxtail millet. The study furthers the understanding …

From the Fields: LeeAnne Bulman

From the Fields: LeeAnne Bulman

The Father's Day rain was a nice relief for eastern Buffalo County, Wisconsin. My rain gauge showed an inch of much-needed moisture. The corn …

Quiet cows amplify beef quality

Quiet cows amplify beef quality

BENTON, Wis. – Hereford bulls remain cool as cucumbers even when Kevin Bennett of Sandrock Ranch Herefords drives close to them with his Range…