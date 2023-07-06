On a calm April morning Flex-Ro ambled through a corn plot at about 2 miles per hour. While researchers stood by to clear obstacles from its path, the autonomous planter moved and planted on its own.
Seeding the 5-acre no-till field marked a milestone for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln research project, which aims to use agricultural robots for autonomous planting. Flex-Ro resides at the forefront of unmanned ground vehicle planter research, said Santosh Pitla, an associate professor of advanced machinery systems. With labor challenges that farmers face he sees robots and autonomy as a critical tool to help maintain agricultural productivity.
“In those lines I look at this robotic equipment as high-tech farm hands,” he said.
Some agricultural companies already are working to produce and perfect autonomous-tractor technology. John Deere and Monarch unveiled autonomous tractors at a 2022 technology conference, and Sabanto has an autonomy system that can be installed in tractors.
Flex-Ro is different from those efforts. In addition to planting seeds autonomously in untilled soil, it can perform other field operations with minimal changes to its hardware and software, Pitla said.
The robot, which first entered fields in 2019 to measure crop traits, can be controlled remotely and operated autonomously. It has been designed to be modular and reconfigurable, with different modes of steering ability available on the fly.
The 3,800-pound machine sits on an adjustable high-clearance platform and is powered by a gas engine. Each wheel contains an electric and hydraulic motor that can be steered in four different modes.
Pitla has managed the project since the robot’s inception in 2015 and continues to work with students to build new capabilities. In the 2022-2023 school year the autonomous planter team included agricultural engineering graduate student Ian Tempelmeyer who has worked on the project since fall 2021. He continued the work of previous graduate students and began work on automated seeding. He spent about six months analyzing the mechanics, finally deciding on a design that would provide enough force to penetrate no-till soil.
“We made a quick realization that a drawn implement in a traditional manner wasn’t going to work,” he said. “You needed a certain downforce. We came up with the idea to put it inside the wheelbase. That’s something I hadn’t seen.”
Once the engineers settled on a design, Tempelmeyer assembled a document providing in detail all the parts and how they’d fit together. They started assembling in December, then worked on wiring and control systems. He relied on student workers.
Ensuring the equipment would run safely and smoothly required trial and error. Eventually the students refined the code and calibrated the machine enough for more sophisticated controls, such as adjusting speed and handling terrain changes.
At the April field trial some minor adjustments were needed to generate enough downforce, but they reached their goal of planting the whole plot with Flex-Ro.
After setting a global-positioning system, the robot can navigate autonomously to plant. It will stop if it meets an obstacle. It works in the mode of “supervised autonomy,” which means it still needs an operator to monitor it when planting. It also requires supervision when moving from one field to another.
The planter project is representative of the collaborative work between the agricultural engineering and agricultural systems technology programs offered by the Nebraska-Department of Biological Systems Engineering, Pitla said. Students from both majors at the graduate and undergraduate level played a critical role in the robot’s design, development and testing.
The effort exists alongside other Pitla Laboratory projects on unmanned-aerial vehicles and smaller Flex-Ro machines, with plans to combine them using controller area-network technology. Commonly used in cars the technology provides a way for computers to communicate.
Pitla’s team will test unmanned aerial vehicle and unmanned ground vehicle collaboration algorithms. Unmanned aerial vehicles will follow the robot to dock and transfer materials such as seeds. The team’s goal is to autonomously plant 300 acres within the next five years by using robots and unmanned aerial vehicles for planting, refilling the planters, spraying and applying fertilizer. Visit bse.unl.edu – search for “Santosh Pitla” – for more information.