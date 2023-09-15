A new research project will investigate genetic mechanisms that could be used to improve doubled-haploid processes to create pure genetic lines for breeding corn. The project is being led by Siddique Aboobucker, a research scientist in agronomy at Iowa State University,
Use of the doubled-haploid method is one of the basic technologies underpinning modern corn breeding. It can speed inbred-line development by reducing the number of generations from seven in traditional breeding to two generations in doubled-haploid breeding, Aboobucker said.
But the technology presents challenges. It requires creation of haploid plants that carry only a single copy of the genome. Resulting haploid male flowers are usually sterile. Overcoming the problem has required exposing seedlings to the chemical colchicine in a labor-intensive, costly process that spurs genome doubling and returns fertility to haploid male flowers.
In earlier work, Aboobucker and colleagues demonstrated that exploiting mutations which modify the positioning of the spindle mechanism during the plant-reproductive phase known as meiosis can restore male fertility of haploid plants. That study was conducted using the model research plant Arabidopsis thaliana.
The new project will build on that work by advancing identification and manipulation of genetic mutations that could more easily restore haploid male fertility in corn while avoiding the need for chemicals.
“The genetic mechanisms I’m exploring have great potential to make the technology for inbred-line creation in maize more efficient and more widely available,” Aboobucker said. “As the same genes are also conserved in a number of other plant species, the research opens the possibility to apply the results to other crops in the future.”
Contact siddique@iastate.edu for more information.