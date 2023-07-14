Performance of high- and low-input soybean-management systems across the United States have been evaluated.
• High-input systems increased yield but effect was inconsistent.
• High-input systems minimally reduced the average cost of yield risk.
• High-input systems do not consistently protect soybean yield from downside yield risk compared to low-input systems.
Average crop yields will need to increase during the next three decades to meet expected increases in food demand without a massive cropland area expansion. The challenge can be met by identifying and adopting best management practices for major production environments. Best-management practices are those that, for a given environment, consistently result in excellent yields with reduced downside-yield risk from issues such as adverse weather and pest damage. Farm economic realities also require that the practices be profitable. Hence farmers regularly explore opportunities to increase yield and profit, and to minimize production risks.
At planting time weather and pest pressure during the growing season are unknown. And so uncertainty exists about which specific management practices and inputs will be needed and at what amounts. This uncertainty, coupled with increased soybean prices and commercial marketing, have encouraged soybean farmers to adopt inflated-input management systems to protect and maximize yield and profitability Such systems involve prophylactic application of multiple inputs such as biological and pesticidal seed treatments, soil and foliar fertilizers, and foliar pesticides – regardless of the soil-nutrient status or anticipated disease pressure.
Although large crop yields are important, production stability across regions and through time is important. Yield variance is a symmetric measure of variability around the mean, and an important measure of production stability. But unusually small yields are often more problematic than unusually large yields. Hence a key question is whether the prophylactic application of multiple inputs in inflated-input management systems better protects from yield loss compared with reduced-input management systems – does it reduce downside yield risk?
Our objective was to measure the effect of inflated-input management systems on soybean yield and risk by analyzing yield data from field experiments through the period 2009-2014 across the United States. The high-input cropping system included fungicide, insecticide and biological seed treatments, soil and foliar fertilizer, and foliar fungicide and insecticide applications. None of those inputs were applied in the low-input system.
We examined two hypotheses.
• High-input management systems consistently increase soybean productivity across the United States.
• High-input management systems are associated with lower yield risk as measured by the variance, skewness and kurtosis of soybean yield.
Reduced variance and increased skewness are desirable as they lead to reduced risk exposure and reduced exposure to unfavorable events implied by the lower tail of the yield distribution. Decreased kurtosis means a reduced exposure to rare events in the tails of the yield distribution, which is desirable. Our analysis documents the extent to which intensive soybean management contributes to inflated yield by reducing yield loss and risk exposure.
We used yield data from replicated field experiments during the period 2009-2014 within 10 states. Within each experiment two cropping systems were applied.
• The high-input cropping system included fungicide, insecticide and biological seed treatments, soil and foliar fertilizer and foliar fungicide and insecticide applications.
• None of these inputs were applied in the low-input system.
All experiments were non-irrigated and the same background management practices were used for both systems – such as tillage, previous crop, row spacing and seeding rate.
Our analysis relies on a moment-based approach by evaluating the mean, variance, skewness and kurtosis of soybean yield conditional on state – average of all locations in a state – and cropping system.
• Mean yield reflects average productivity of each cropping system in each state.
• The variance captures the variability of soybean yield around its mean.
• The skewness measures the asymmetry of the yield distribution, with a negative skewness capturing exposure to losses located in the lower tail of the distribution – downside risk.
• The kurtosis measures the thickness in the tails of the distribution of soybean yield. A large kurtosis is associated with a greater risk because it indicates high probabilities of extreme yields – low and high.
Results detailed
High-input management systems increased soybean yield compared to low-input systems within each of the examined states, apart from Kansas. In these states the estimated probability of a positive yield difference was ≥ 97 percent. The realized yield increases ranged from 6.3 percent to 12.7 percent of average yield, with the largest yield benefits observed in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The only state where high-input management did not increase yield compared to low-input management was Kansas.
Our analysis shows that high-input management had effects on yield variance that varied by state. In Arkansas, Minnesota and Louisiana low-input systems had a greater yield variance than high-input systems, while the opposite was observed in the other states – apart from Kansas where the two systems exhibited similar yield variance. Apart from Kentucky, where the variance for low-input system was decreased, the observed differences were not significant. These results show that intensive soybean management does not consistently reduce yield risk across the examined growing environments.
Next we examined differences in the yield skewness and kurtosis between systems. For yield skewness, high-input systems slightly increased yield skewness in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana and Kansas, implying reduced risk of unusually low yields. In Arkansas, Louisiana and Wisconsin the yield skewness decreased. However the effects were not significant, suggesting little empirical support that yield skewness changes significantly when using high-input management systems.
For yield kurtosis, high-input systems exhibited lower kurtosis than low-input systems in Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana and Minnesota, suggesting lower risk exposure to the tails of the distribution. The opposite was observed in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Michigan – and no clear evidence of kurtosis differences were observed in the remaining states. Again, apart from Arkansas, Iowa, Kentucky and a low-input system in Minnesota, the results provide little empirical support that yield kurtosis changes significantly when using high-input management systems. Overall, results suggest that soybean-management contributions to reducing low yields or rare yield events depends on the growing environment.
To evaluate the importance of the observed effects of management intensity on the yield distribution, we calculated the cost of risk – measured as bushels per acre of soybean yield – by assuming a moderately-risk-averse and a highly-risk-averse farmer. For a moderately-risk-averse farmer the change in the total cost of risk between the high- and low-input systems was minimal, varying from -0.31 to 0.45 bushels per acre with no evidence that these differences were significant. The estimated mean costs of risk were less than 3 percent of their respective system-state-average yield.
Consider input system
U.S. farmers have become more interested in using multiple inputs in their soybean systems due to increased soybean prices, coupled with hypothesized nutrient deficiencies, potential plant-health benefits, perceived level of potential pest infestation and industry promotion. As an insurance practice, farmers typically decide to apply many of these inputs well in advance of planting time when there is little to no information about the potential severity or even presence of yield-limiting factors. Here we detected a yield-increasing effect due to high-input systems that was inconsistent among the examined states of -2.8 to 8.6 bushels per acre, or -4.9 percent to 12.7 percent of average yield.
Reducing the risk of crop failure and yield loss is desirable to farmers who rely on large and stable crop yield to ensure consistent profitability and business welfare. Our risk analysis showed that the mean cost of the yield-risk difference at the field level between high- and low-input systems in each state was minimal and inconsistent, suggesting that applying multiple inputs had little effect on reducing downside yield risk at the field level. Consistent with previous studies we found that most of the cost of risk at the field level comes from the variance component; intensive management resulted in similar or increased variance compared to low-input systems. This result is consistent with the risk-increasing effect of pest-management inputs noted in previous studies. The effect of management intensity on field-level yield skewness and kurtosis showed non-significant and inconsistent effects across the states. That the high-input system used multiple inputs, some protective and some productive, may have contributed to finding inconsistent effects. Our analysis shows that intensive management increased mean soybean yield and may increase the variance of yield at the field-level for many farmers, with no consistent effect on down-side risk as measured by the higher moments of yield.
This analysis was at the field level for soybean production in isolation, but at the whole farm level aggregate risk effects of high- and low-input soybean systems can be different. Factors that may increase risk at the field level can reduce risk in aggregate for a farm. For example a previous study showed that adopting Bt corn increased risk at the field level by increasing yield variance, but at the whole farm level can increase or decrease farm risk depending on technology cost and how the farm adjusts the total area cropped.
Also farmers choose inputs to manage more than just yield or income risk – such as human and environmental safety, or time and managerial simplicity. Overall these results suggest that the yield-risk effects of intensive soybean-management systems at the field level are not large and such systems should not necessarily be considered a broad-scale profitable and sustainable food-securing practice across the United States to reduce downside-production-loss risk. This is in agreement with recent work that showed that most of the management practices in the high-input system exhibited low to moderate importance in predicting soybean yield in major crop-producing regions in the United States.
The greatest yield benefits from high-input systems were observed in Minnesota at 8 bushels per acre and in Wisconsin at 8.6 bushels per acre. These mean yield increases accounted for a respective 12.7 and 12.1 percent of average yield and can be considered as substantial. The multiple applied inputs are estimated to cost about $170 per acre, which means that the soybean price would need to exceed $20 per bushel to cover the cost of application in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Such extreme prices have never been observed. Therefore these results question the profitability of broad-scale adoption of high-input soybean management across the United States. We argue that identifying management with great potential to consistently increase yield in specific regions will be more likely to result in profitable yield increases.
Conclusion
Overall results in this work show that when compared to low-input application, intensifying soybean management is yield-increasing without reducing downside-yield-loss risk. Additionally the observed yield benefits indicate a negative return on investment, which is consistent with previous studies. These results further support the use of integrated pest management for making input decisions instead of relying on prophylactic input applications as insurance against yield-limiting factors. Using integrated pest management can be cost-effective and environmentally friendly because inputs are applied when and where needed. We conclude that future studies of food security and crop production should be region-specific and focus on identifying management practices with the greatest yield potential based on integrated pest management rather than recommending broad-scale intensive-management systems as insurance practice.
Shawn Conley is an associate professor of agronomy the University of Wisconsin-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences as well as a soybean and wheat specialist in the UW-Division of Extension.