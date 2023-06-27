Related to this story

Most Popular

Quiet cows amplify beef quality

Quiet cows amplify beef quality

BENTON, Wis. – Hereford bulls remain cool as cucumbers even when Kevin Bennett of Sandrock Ranch Herefords drives close to them with his Range…

Manure comes to light

Manure comes to light

Manure is a great resource for crop production but it comes with limitations and issues. Variation in manure solids and nutrient levels is an …

From the Fields: Jason Maloney

From the Fields: Jason Maloney

All across Wisconsin folks were praying for rain as spring was coming to a close. Along Lake Superior’s south shore, Wisconsin’s northernmost …