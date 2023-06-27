The Father's Day rain was a nice relief for eastern Buffalo County, Wisconsin. My rain gauge showed an inch of much-needed moisture. The corn responded and now has a good green color, indicating it's absorbing the nutrients it needs. Farmers have been side-dressing with 28 percent nitrogen, giving the corn an extra boost.
One of my neighbors is finished with second-crop hay. Due to the dry weather his yields were definitely worse than his first crop. Other area farmers plan to start their second crop next week. My renters baled the waterways and started fencing to prepare for grazing new pastures. Soybeans look good and first flower has been reported.
Farmers have reporting seeing armyworms in their pastures. The worms ate grass leaves, leaving stems and heads. But they also helped consume some burdock, which has become an increasing problem. The armyworm invasion has been reported moving from northeast Iowa into Wisconsin. My neighbor said he had already sprayed his corn for the pests.
With increased moisture from the Father’s Day rain, pastures are improving. They had been looking tough in the area. The best-looking pastures are those that are rotationally grazed. More rain was forecast for June 24-25, which should help everything.
One of the farmers in our valley bought two unmanned-aerial vehicles for spraying and spying on his crops. He plans to use aerial equipment to do custom work and it’ll be interesting to see how it works for him. He thinks he can access small fields with steep slopes better than with a tractor or spray rig, he said.
I traveled the past two weeks to northwestern Illinois via Wisconsin’s Grant and Crawford counties. A lot of hay was down in those counties, which I presume was second crop. But the corn and soybeans looked good except on knolls and dips with lighter soils. Those crops were non-existent to poor.
In Illinois I drove the Interstate 80 corridor by the Hennepin Canal. Crops south of there were more stressed than those north of the line. I heard reports that some soybeans never germinated due to lack of moisture. That resulted in corn needing to be replanted. Quite a few fields had very-short corn while a couple had been freshly planted.
That part of the state is usually two weeks ahead of us in planting. This year it looks like their corn and beans are shorter or the same as ours. The area is home to Wyffels Hybrids so a lot of their acres are devoted to seed production.
Several rye fields had turned color and were close to harvest. That seemed like the only crop that looked consistently good in Illinois.
Hopefully moisture levels will be heading back to normal by my next report.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. Email genwim2@gmail.com to reach her.