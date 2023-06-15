A group of researchers led by the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom, recently compiled numerous questions the plant-science community faces. Biotechnology can provide answers and solutions to many of them, the researchers said.
For the One Hundred Important Questions Facing Plant Science Research project, the researchers collected more than 600 questions from a diverse group. A global panel then narrowed it to the 100 most important questions that were primarily focused on the role of plant science in addressing climate change.
“The world’s growing population needs plant science to help deliver safe and reliable food, fuel, building materials, textiles and paper,” they wrote. “But global inequalities exacerbated by a changing climate mean these basic requirements aren’t frequently realized equitably. Equally, plants provide a critical avenue for climate-change deceleration.”
After reviewing the questions the researchers identified 11 areas of “critical global importance.”
• Climate change – How will climate change impact plant abundance, productivity, bioregions and ecosystems?
• Science in the community – How can we ensure the varied goals and needs of diverse societies are understood and fulfilled by plant scientists?
• Food security – How do we leverage existing genetic diversity to create climate-resilient crops?
• Biodiversity – How does species diversity develop in novel ecosystems such as restored agricultural land, forests, grasslands and gardens?
• Sustainability – Could plant-defense priming be a platform for a new green revolution?
• Plant–plant interactions – How are interactions between plant species regulated?
• Plant disease – How should we prepare for novel pathogens of trees, crops and the natural environment?
• Plant–microbiome interactions – How does the plant microbiome affect stress tolerance?
• Plant adaption – What’s the plasticity of the plant epigenome?
• Plant-stress responses – How do plants cope with combined stressors?
• Ecosystem services – What natural materials could be invested in for a more sustainable future of manufacturing or residential development?
Additional questions were organized into four broad categories.
Category A – Plants and Society
How should the scientific community better represent to the public the benefits and risks of genetically modified organisms and gene-edited plants?
When consumers have information about gene editing they’re more likely to accept it and have a positive attitude about it. A recent report – Consumer Attitudes, Trust and Acceptance of Bioengineered and Gene-Edited Food under the National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard – studied romaine-lettuce labeling and its impact on consumer acceptance. The report found that consumers didn’t initially accept gene-edited food as much as organic and conventional food. But when consumers received more information about gene editing and the benefits for nutrition, spoilage, disease resistance and cost, they were more likely to accept gene-edited crops.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration Feed Your Mind initiative provides resources to consumers to ensure they have science-based information about genetically modified organisms and gene-edited crops. The Biotechnology Innovation Organization has supported that initiative and others, as well as a framework for responsible gene editing. The organization expects that will help boost education about and acceptance of the technology.
Category B – Plants, Climate Change and Food Production
The category’s questions covered a variety of topics – from how a changing climate will affect plant diseases and plants’ ability to grow to how plants can enhance soil carbon storage. As climate change makes plant disease more common and makes it more difficult for crops to grow in changing environments, gene editing can help crops withstand disease and adverse conditions.
Another question focuses on how microbiomes can be harnessed to improve plant function for food, biofuel production and climate-change mitigation. The Biotechnology Innovation Organization has stated that plant biostimulants are substances or microorganisms that, when applied to seeds, plants or soil around roots, enhance nutrient uptake and efficiency, tolerance to heat or drought, crop quality or yield.
Category C – Plant-Environment Interactions
The category considers questions about engineering plants to address pollution, improve crop breeding, balance plant stress and address plant pathogens. Scientists are using gene editing to develop crops that can withstand pests as well as to create biological pesticides.
Category D – Molecular Approaches to Fundamental Plant Biology
The category explores questions about studying the plant genome to address challenges facing plant life. Through the use of gene-editing technology such as clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats – CRISPR – crops are being developed to better withstand climate change.
The researchers wrote, “It is striking how much critically important knowledge we do not currently possess to successfully mitigate and adapt to climate change, including, for example, which crop species and varieties will grow reliably in each region; how much carbon plants can capture and store, which species are best for this, and where they can grow reliably; and how this will be affected by the climate-induced migration of pests and diseases.”
By asking such questions plant-science research can be conducted to “actively decelerate, halt and adapt to the consequences of climate change.”
The study was published in New Phytologist. Visit nph.onlinelibrary.wiley.com – search for “One Hundred Important Questions” – for more information.