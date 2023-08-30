Artificial intelligence provides opportunities to accelerate development of plants and animals for improved sustainability and profitability, according to Lee Hickey, a plant breeder and crop geneticist at Australia’s University of Queensland.
“Breeders are collecting billions of data points, but the big challenge is how we turn this colossal amount of data into knowledge to support smarter decisions in the breeding process,” he said. “Artificial intelligence can help identify which plants and animals we use for crossing or carry forward to the next generation.”
Researchers at the university’s Queensland Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovation have identified four applications for artificial intelligence in crop and livestock breeding.
“The first one is deciding what to breed – it might sound simple, but this decision is becoming more complex,” said Ben Hayes, the alliance’s center director, animal science. “In an increasingly challenging environment consumer acceptance will be more important, so artificial intelligence is a good way to pull together the preferences of millions of people.”
The second application involves analyzing images taken on a large scale to capture genetic variation between related lines of plants and certain desired traits in animals. The third application is to take genetic markers and use that information to predict how good a variety will be for breeding.
The fourth application shifts the way researchers have approached breeding, Hayes said.
“It’s a change from looking at individual genetic lines to thinking about a breeding population as a collection of chunks of (deoxyribonucleic acid) DNA that are good for a trait,” he said. “You might have one good chromosome segment in a line that’s otherwise not so good, but artificial intelligence can identify the optimal crossing path to combine it with other segments across the genome and develop a new and superior genotype.
“The crosses needed to bring together the artificial intelligence-selected beneficial segments can be progressed rapidly using ‘speed breeding’ which allows researchers to turn over multiple generations very quickly.
"Together, artificial intelligence-informed selection with speed breeding allows researchers and breeders to generate vastly superior genotypes, ready for evaluation in just a year or two.”
Researchers at the University of Queensland already are combining speed breeding and artificial intelligence in wheat and barley projects supported by Australia’s Grains Research and Development Corporation in collaboration with the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.
Hickey said, “Integrating speed breeding with genomics and in particular AI is the new frontier in plant and animal breeding, where we tap into these big data sets.
“This will be a game changer, bringing desirable traits together faster than ever before, particularly when it comes to multiple traits governed by multiple genes.”
Professor Hickey and Professor Hayes have written an opinion piece Correspondence: Advancing artificial intelligence to help feed the world published in Nature Biotechnology. Visit nature.com – search “Hickey and Hayes” – for more information.