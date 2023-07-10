MADISON, Wis. – The current 2022-2023 Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council members have completed their term; they held their final virtual session on May 11. The session began with a presentation by Taylor Schaefer, the 75th Alice in Dairyland. She shared the history of the Alice in Dairyland program and provided information about the current responsibilities of Wisconsin’s agricultural ambassador. She highlighted Wisconsin’s leadership in agriculture, sharing details about several commodities with the members.
“Alice in Dairyland was very responsive and precise with her wording, which was amazing,” said Arionna Harris, a council member from Milwaukee.
Talena Sprecher, a council member from Lone Rock, Wisconsin, said, “I learned about the Alice in Dairyland program and how that could be beneficial to students both by participating and meeting with the Alice in Dairyland.”
Randy Romanski – secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection – reminded council members about the hundreds of career opportunities available in agriculture. The members asked him questions about the role of secretary at the agency, agricultural-policy development, and his travel across the state for meetings and events.
The session concluded with a conversation with Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. The governor recognized the students for their contributions to the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council. He encouraged them to remain active in the agricultural industry. He also answered member questions. Each council member will receive a certificate for completing the 202-2023 term.
“The last monthly session of the Agriculture Youth Council was an incredible experience as I was able to interact with Alice in Dairyland and Gov. Tony Evers,” said Claire Esselman, a council member from Clinton, Wisconsin. “The session was filled with informational topics about various Wisconsin industries that mold the agriculture of this state along with inspirational advice for future endeavors.”
Following the conclusion of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council session, the members were welcomed to virtually attend the agency’s board meeting in the afternoon. Members introduced themselves, sharing their name, school and future plans after high school. Board members had the opportunity to ask questions of the council members.
As a requirement of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council, each member completed a written final reflection. Each reflected on the experience, knowledge gained and its impact on their future. Five of the students – Harris, Sprecher, Jacob Harbaugh, Brianna Meyer and Henry Koerner – read theirs at the board meeting.
“The most interesting takeaway from my entire time on the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council has been learning how to effectively communicate with agriculturalists and leaders of all diverse backgrounds,” said Koerner, a council member from Walworth, Wisconsin.
The fourth Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council will hold its first session in September 2023. The council membership was announced in May.
Visit AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov and datcp.wi.gov for more information.
Ashley Andre helps with youth perspectives; she’s the policy-initiatives adviser for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Visit datcp.wi.gov for more information.