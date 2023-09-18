Silo gas is a potentially deadly hazard that poses significant risk to farmers and agricultural workers. The term “silo gas” refers to a combination of gases that include nitrogen dioxide and other oxides of nitrogen. We aim to educate the agricultural community regarding the dangers of silo gas, how to recognize its presence and preventive measures to ensure safety.
We are particularly concerned for the fall corn-silage harvest of 2023. Drought conditions and crop stress that occurred throughout much of the summer will likely lead to greater risk this year because of increased nitrate levels in plants.
Silo gas is a byproduct of the fermentation process that occurs when green forage is stored in a silo. That includes corn silage as well as other plant materials. The gas is primarily composed of nitrogen dioxide, a gas that causes severe respiratory distress and even death upon inhalation. We typically think about silo gas being produced in more-tightly-confined tower silos that can be difficult and unsafe to enter at any time if proper safety steps are not followed. But silo gas is also produced in bunkers, piles and bags. I’ve investigated incidents in the past 25 years where silo gas has accumulated in areas adjacent to bunkers and between silo bags – resulting in harm to livestock, pets and birds. But it’s also a hazard to people – especially on still days or cool mornings where there is no or little air movement.
There are several dangers from silo gas.
- Respiratory issues – Inhalation of silo gas leads to severe respiratory problems, including chemically induced pneumonia, pulmonary edema and injury to the lungs.
- Fatal exposure – Large concentrations of silo gas can be fatal within minutes.
- Delayed symptoms – The effects of silo-gas exposure are often not immediate, leading individuals to underestimate the risk. Often when patients arrive in the emergency room or hospital following silo-gas exposure it’s eight to 12 hours after working in and around a silo – sometimes being awakened late at night with severe symptoms.
There are several warning characteristics.
People are also reading…
- Yellow-brown-haze fumes – A visible sign of silo gas is sometimes a yellow-brown cloud near the silo’s opening, or adjacent to a bag, bunker or pile.
- Pungent smell – A bleach-like pungent odor is often present.
- Animal behavior – Livestock may show signs of distress or avoid the area near a silo. In some instances dead birds may be found in areas where extreme gas levels are present. There is also significant risk to pets.
Take preventative measures.
- Stay away and avoid entry – Never enter a tower silo, especially within the first 72 hours after filling, as that’s when gas concentrations are worst. With bags, bunkers and piles, it’s best to stay away from the perimeter for at least three days. Be especially wary if the weather is calm with no wind. That seems to be especially an issue here in the early fall, early in the morning. With outside, unconfined storage, the risk is generally lessened as days warm and we see a nice breeze.
- Ventilation – Always ensure proper ventilation when working near silos. With a tower silo, that includes adjoining feed and silo rooms as well as nearby areas.
- Personal protective equipment – It’s vital to know that most types of respirators used on farms provide no protection against toxic gases like silo gas in those first several days after filling a silo. Confined silos and grain bins also generate carbon dioxide; the only really safe way to enter is with a self-contained breathing apparatus or air pack. The best advice is to stay out and wait.
- Barriers and warning signs – It’s always best, where practical, to lock or secure areas where silo gas is likely to be present in those first couple weeks after filling a silo. When that’s not practical, place visible and readable – in the correct language – warning signs near silos to alert others of the hazard.
- Education – Ensure all farm workers are educated about the risks and preventive measures associated with silo gas. It’s a great topic for a tailgate training session, or other weekly or biweekly safety meetings with hired employees.
- When entry is necessary – Silo gas is usually produced through the course of as much as two weeks, though the greatest production is in the first 72 hours. During the two-week extreme-risk window, it’s best to not enter the silo. If necessary, someone must test for gas after continuously ventilating with a blower for several hours. Entry of any confined space is complex and usually requires special training, leading to the recommendation to stay out.
Be ready with emergency responses.
- Immediate evacuation – If silo gas is suspected, leave the area immediately.
- Medical attention – Seek immediate medical care for anyone showing symptoms of exposure. If someone collapses who’s been working in an area where silo gas is present, call 911 and bring help to the scene immediately.
Silo gas is a serious and often underestimated hazard in the agricultural industry. Awareness and education are the first steps in preventing tragic incidents. I’m also a big believer in pre-planning and preparing ahead of time. The strongly preferred “safety practice” is to 100 percent avoid entering a tower silo – or working around and adjacent to bags, bunkers and piles – for several days after filling. Training and educating hired workers and family members about silo-gas dangers should also include practical measures regarding working safely, use of and limitations of protective equipment like respirators, and the need for constant communication and awareness.
By understanding the risks and taking appropriate preventive measures, we can protect our farmers and agricultural workers from this silent but potentially lethal hazard. Visit agsafety.wisc.edu for more information.
John Shutske is a professor in the University of Wisconsin-Department of Biological Systems Engineering and a specialist with the UW-Division of Extension. He also is the director of the UW-Center for Agricultural Safety and Health. Visit agsafety.wisc.edu for more information.