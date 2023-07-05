The adoption of precision-agriculture technologies is tied to how well those technologies eliminate farmer pain points. And those technologies must first overcome farmer skepticism. That skepticism is addressed through demonstration of real or perceived value, says Randy Taylor, an Oklahoma State University-Extension agricultural engineer.
Auto-steer and global-positioning-system guidance systems apparently have demonstrated their value as evidenced by their adoption rate in the past two decades. Those technologies are currently used on more than 50 percent of U.S. land planted to corn, soybeans, winter wheat and other crops, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service. In the early 2000s the technologies were used on only about 10 percent of U.S. farmland.
Auto-steer and guidance systems are used to visualize and track the position of tractors and other farm equipment. They help reduce instances where farmers may miss parts of their fields when planting. They also can help prevent overlapping of spray applications, which can help reduce input costs.
The technologies are primarily used on larger farms where costs can be spread across more acres. But Taylor predicts more farmers will begin using auto-steer on smaller acreages because of improved accuracy as well as ergonomic reasons.
“With auto-steer farmers don’t have to focus on steering all of the time,” he said.
Tim Maloney is the owner of Agri-Tech Consulting, a research agronomy company near Whitewater, Wisconsin. He also farms more than 900 acres.
“We have guidance on our tillage tractors and our combines,” he said. “It has allowed us to plant more efficiently. We can plant straighter, have less fatigue and run equipment in the dark as well as when we’re in the daylight. With both tillage and harvesting there are efficiencies of reducing overlap and making fewer trips through the field.”
Global-positioning systems also are beginning to be considered for pasture management, Taylor said. Oklahoma State University researchers have been studying the grazing patterns of cattle fitted with global-positioning-system-enabled collars. Such collars could help producers manage grazing via virtual fencing.
Clay Burtrum, a cattle rancher near Stillwater, Oklahoma, collaborated on a project with Ryan Reuter, a professor of range beef-cattle nutrition at Oklahoma State University. Burtrum said the global-positioning system could enable him to move his herd remotely.
“That could be very beneficial to producers, especially if they have a day job in town in addition to managing a cattle operation,” he said.
Virtual fencing could eliminate a rancher’s pain point in that case. Also on the subject of easing pain points, seed monitoring could help crop growers eliminate skips and doubles that would ultimately affect yield. They also can help growers determine whether their planter needs to be recalibrated or serviced.
Gene Steiger, a grower near Bloomington, Wisconsin, uses a 20/20 SeedSense monitor in his planter. It enables him to determine if he’s driving too fast for good seed placement, he said.
“It lets you know on the go,” he said.
Variable-rate technologies can relieve pain points by helping farmers save on seed, fertilizer, crop-protection product and irrigation costs. Variable-rate technology, yield maps and soil maps have been used on corn and soybean acres for several years, but not to the level of auto-steer and guidance systems. Variable-rate-technology adoption follows a common pattern. It’s adopted more by large farms and less so by smaller farms, indicating economy-of-scale benefits, according to research studies.
Maloney has adopted variable-rate fertilizer application to fine-tune fertility management. He also has two unmanned-aerial vehicles to take photos and conduct normalized-difference vegetation index mapping of his crops.
“The best use of (the vehicles) has been to take pictures on fields after we’ve installed field tile,” he said. “It’s a great way to document things.”
Jake Engelke, who farms several-hundred acres near Platteville, Wisconsin, uses variable-rate technology to apply nitrogen more efficiently. On good land the technology can be used to apply more nitrogen to make a positive difference in yield. On poorer ground it applies less nitrogen. That results in less money spent on fertilizer, he said.
“(In turn) that grosses me more money,” he said.
He’s not skeptical of precision-agriculture technologies, he said.
“They all have their place; it’s just a question of whether the return is big enough,” he said. “I look for the highest return on investment and then work my way down (in terms of any buying decisions).”
A 2018 study by Nathanael Thompson et al. of Purdue University found that most growers reported the benefits of precision-agriculture technologies to be yield improvement or cost reduction. But many also reported convenience as the most important factor. Auto-steer and guidance technologies were most associated with increased convenience. A trade-off between financial and convenience benefits was observed. Other technologies perceived as most likely to increase profits weren’t those perceived as making farming more convenient.
The researchers stated, “(The) results suggest that farmers seeking to reduce production costs and-or increase yields recognize that management time and effort will be required to fully leverage and implement a profitable precision-agriculture system.
“Precision-agriculture technology developers and marketers seeking to encourage technology adoption need to carefully evaluate each technology and make sure they fully understand why producers would consider adopting the technology.
“Consideration of the perceived benefits these technologies provide is needed.”
Visit ers.usda.gov – search for “precision agriculture in the digital era” – and cambridge.org – search for “farmer perceptions of precision agriculture technology” – for more information.
