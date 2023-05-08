Editor’s note: Part 1 of the story was published in the May 4 issue of Agri-View.
BODALLA, Australia – When Bob Eder traveled in February to Wisconsin, he left behind what he describes as a “slice of paradise” near Bodalla. That’s where he and his wife, Barbara Eder, own and operate a 1,022-acre dairy farm with 386 cleared acres and 220 milk cows.
Bob Eder was attending the 31st Annual GrassWorks Grazing Conference in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, which his daughter Rachel Bouressa was instrumental in organizing. The two talked from the home he built on his former dairy farm, where she now lives raising direct-market grass-fed beef.
When the elder Eders were farming in Wisconsin they started a post-evening milking ritual of sitting in their old farm truck after milking, sharing a beer before heading to the house.
“It was like a little happy hour before going in to face the kids,” he laughed. “I’d draw plans for different ideas on the fogged windshield and we’d talk before heading in.”
Eder said that’s where they had valuable discussions.
“At one point Barb said she didn’t want to spend the rest of her life here on our Wisconsin farm,” he said.
She said 25 years was long enough in one place and she wasn’t a fan of the cold winters, he said. He was understanding of her perspective and wondered how they could make it happen.
When the Eders visited Australia for the second time in 2004 they were interested in learning about Aussie Red-crossbred dairy cattle, which incorporate Swedish Red genetics. They learned a lot more than that.
“When we drove up to Narooma and saw pastures with mixed Holsteins and Red cows just like we wanted, we were floored by the beauty,” he said.
A tip led the Eders to a farm with a “For Sale” sign in a paddock along a roadway. After meeting the owners and learning the following-morning’s milking time would be at 5:15 a.m., the Eders went to a motel for the night.
“Guess who couldn’t sleep and ended up there for the morning milking nearly an hour early,” Eder laughed.
He milked with the owner – and by Saturday was in the library researching the plausibility of buying an Australian farm.
Eder described the property they eventually named “Loch Lomond” as being more like a park than a farm.
People are also reading…
“It has its own private creek that borders all the grazing paddocks,” he said. “There’s a 200-acre lake with an Everglades-like wetland.”
The west boundary is a state forest, without a cleared acre for 50 miles. He said there’s another private creek that comes out of a mountain spring 10 miles west that runs right past the buildings and eventually turns brackish.
“You have to see it to believe it,” he said.
In Australia farms are considered “Primary Production Properties” and are salable to foreigners without any review formality. So the following day the Eders scheduled a Realtor-guided four-hour tour of the farm.
“Me and Barb were a quarter way through the tour and we knew we were going to buy the property,” Eder said. “We felt we had to at least try to make it ours.”
His Uncle Earl was mentioned in part one of this story as being someone who has played a role through Bob Eder’s life. At the age of 80 he again played a role. To make the deal a reality Eder needed to ask his uncle to wire $157,000 to Australia to make the purchase a reality.
“He came through,” Eder said. “Of course we paid it back; it was our only way to instantly secure the deal.”
Bouressa described the email Barbara Eder wrote to her and her siblings.
“It started with, ‘Kids, I hope you’re sitting down,’” she said.
She said she talked to a brother that night and they wondered what it meant for them. She laughs now but said they felt abandoned. She and her siblings joked they had become orphans. Their New London home and farm would likely be part of a sale; they felt they would lose the family connection. At the time she was managing a restaurant in Madison, Wisconsin, and didn’t know fate would eventually bring her back to the home farm.
The Eders use a consultant and do a lot of networking to help make their Australian dairy successful. With the ocean in close proximity they enjoy a micro-climate that allows year-round grazing, with summer temperatures being in the mid-70s at the warmest. Eder said one consultant stated “Loch Lomond” was one of the most challenging places on earth to successfully manage as a dairy farm.
The Eders have persevered through many challenges, including the Australian wildfires of 2020.
“It affected our entire farm and we lost neighbors and friends,” Eder said.
As they were preparing for a direct hit, the wind changed; it saved their farm. Then three weeks later during a period of intense wind, Loch Lomond was threatened again by fires. After a day Eder described as bedlam, with embers flying and the 220-cow herd spooked out of control, the worst was over. More than 100,000 cattle were lost in the fires but the Eders lost none.
A theme of positivity and perseverance characterize Bob Eder. That and a youthful attitude – along with help from Uncle Earl – have made the path long, winding and interesting for the former Wisconsin farmer.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.