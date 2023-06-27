MADISON, Wis. – Managing land and water resources was the topic in March of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council virtual meeting. Members began the session participating in an icebreaker, sharing their favorite National FFA Week tradition at their school. Students then were greeted by Randy Romanski, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Natalie Hensen, a council member from Waunakee, chaired the meeting. The council welcomed the first speaker, Wednesday Coye, the farmland-preservation-program manager with the agency. She spoke briefly about her past education and career experience before beginning a presentation.
The Farmland Preservation Program creates incentives for conservation compliance with the state, encourages long-term practical land-use planning, and provides additional tools to support farmers and the farm economy, Coye said. She specifically described Agricultural Enterprise Areas.
Hensen said, “I did not know so much was being done to preserve farmland and I learned a lot about the process,”
Brandon Boyd, a youth-council member from Watertown, Wisconsin, said, “I thought it was interesting to see how many of our state’s farmers are creating Agriculture Enterprise Areas to help preserve our state’s agriculture lands to help prevent development on prime farmland. I also found it interesting how many farmers are following conservation-agriculture practices to help improve our natural resources.”
The session’s second speaker was Susan Mockert, a grants manager with the agency. The Nitrogen Optimization Pilot Grant Program is a program that supports on-farm research projects, she said. The projects use nitrogen in a manner intended to sustain soil fertility and crop production while reducing nitrogen loss to the atmosphere, groundwater and surface water.
“I enjoyed learning about the different ways that (the agency) is helping keep Wisconsin agriculture as sustainable as possible,” said Jacob Harbaugh, a council member from Marion, Wisconsin.
Council members asked questions of the speakers and participated in breakout rooms to discuss two scenarios. The first breakout room asked members to discuss how towns petition for an Agricultural Enterprise Area in their communities. In the second breakout room members discussed how teams can utilize the Nitrogen Optimization Pilot Program.
Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "land management" for more information.
Visit AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov and datcp.wi.gov for more information.
Arionna Harris of Milwaukee was in March a senior at Vincent High School of Agricultural Sciences in Milwaukee. She said she realized her love of animal care the moment she stepped in the school. She plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in animal sciences-veterinary technician, with a minor in Spanish. She has tried to expand the love of agriculture all around her school.
Ashley Andre helps with youth perspectives; she’s the policy-initiatives adviser for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Visit datcp.wi.gov for more information.