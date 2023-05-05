Carbon standardization pursued
The UK Dairy Roadmap, through its Carbon Footprint Working Group, has launched a program to standardize carbon-footprint tools across the industry.
The group has reviewed carbon calculators available to dairy farmers and plans to standardize emissions reporting, then investigate the calculation of carbon sequestration and its value to the dairy sector.
The group plans to develop a United Kingdom-wide carbon-footprint estimate. That will be used to track progress, support discussion with policymakers and provide evidence of the work being undertaken within the dairy sector to reduce its environmental footprint.
With many dairy farmers now collecting and inputting data into a number of different carbon-calculating tools, questions are being raised about what carbon reports mean for farmers, their reliability and how the tools can be used to support the drive to “net zero.” Visit dairyuk.org for more information.
Groups agree to lead on climate
The National Milk Producers Federation and the U.S. Dairy Export Council recently signed a set of principles and formed a new partnership with the National Agricultural Organizations – known as FARM – from Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile, Bolivia and Colombia to engage governments and international organizations on the issues of livestock, agriculture, climate and trade.
The organizations, along with the Pan-American Dairy Federation, plan to coordinate and promote policies that encourage sustainable productivity growth while taking into consideration the unique needs of the livestock industry
The partnership is being organized with an eye toward the UN Food Systems Summit Stocktaking Moment, which will be held July 24-26 in Rome. The partnership also plans to be involved with the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference. It’s being referred to as COP28 because it will be the 28th United Nations Climate Change conference. It will be held from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12 at the Expo City, Dubai. The organizations will play a role in shaping discussion around agriculture’s role in a sustainable future. Visit nmpf.org and usdec.org for more information.
Pipeline completed at dairies
Avolta, a renewable natural gas company, recently completed projects at the Butterfield and Milky Way dairies in Arizona. The projects have begun injecting renewable natural gas into the Southwest Gas pipeline for distribution.
Avolta has partnered with U.S. Gain to distribute the renewable natural gas as an ultra-low carbon transportation fuel in California and other low carbon fuel states. Avolta also in the process of installing solar to offset power usage.
Using anaerobic digestion dairy manure is converted into biogas and then upgraded to pipeline-quality natural gas using Nacelle Solutions biogas-upgrading equipment. The two projects have provided the dairy farms optimized waste-management solutions, new revenue streams, and carbon-emission reductions, Avolta stated.
The projects are among the first such facilities to qualify for investment tax credits included in the Inflation Reduction Act. With the projects operational, the dairy farms can achieve measurable results, Alvolta stated.
- Capture of 99 percent of the methane produced by 60,000 cows
- Delivery of more than 675,000 million British Thermal Units per year of negative carbon fuel into the California transportation market
- Improvement of flush-water quality
- Carbon-emissions reduction equivalent to removing 8,000 cars from the road annually
- Production of enough renewable natural gas to power 6,500 homes annually
Visit avoltadevelopment.com/agriculture and nacellesolutions.com and usgain.com for more information.
Company fights methane
Native Microbials recently was awarded a $1.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Natural Resources Conservation Service. The grant will support the company’s project, "Fighting Methane with MIGHT – Microbiome Insights into Greenhouse gases using High-throughput Technologies.”
The objective for the project is to evaluate improvement in feed efficiency and reduction of enteric-methane emissions on commercial dairy farms as a result of implementing the microbial feed supplement, Galaxis Frontier.
The grant also funds development of a scalable oral microbiome-based method to measure emissions from cows. A survey of 250 dairy producers will assess the perceptions, barriers and risks for adoption of climate-smart agriculture solutions. That’s expected to inform research and policy priorities aimed at improving dairy sustainability.
The project will be conducted with researchers from the University of California-Davis, Boise State University and DairyExperts. Native Microbials also will partner with U.S. Dairy Education & Training Consortium; the Northwest Dairy Association – Darigold; and Robert Hagevoort, a New Mexico State University Extension dairy specialist, to identify farms to participate in the on-farm trial. Visit NativeMicrobials.com for more information.