Assistance offered to organic producers
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently introduced the Organic Dairy Marketing Assistance Program. The program was developed to help mitigate market volatility, increased input and transportation costs, and unstable feed supply and prices that have created hardships in the organic dairy industry.
The program provides a one-time cost-share payment based on marketing costs on pounds of organic milk marketed in the 2022 calendar year. The Farm Service Agency is accepting applications until July 24. Visit farmers.gov – search for “local service center” – for more information.
Processor grants awarded
Twenty-one Wisconsin dairy companies will be awarded grants in 2023 through the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s Dairy Processor Grant program. The grants are intended to foster innovation, improve profitability, and sustain the long-term viability of the state’s dairy-processing facilities.
A total of $400,000 was available for the 2023 program, with a maximum of $50,000 allowed for each project. Grant recipients are required to match at least 20 percent of the grant amount. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection received 38 grant requests totaling more than $1.5 million. The grant recipients and their planned projects are featured.
- Cedar Grove Cheese of Plain, tanker-activity-tracker system
- Chalet Cheese Cooperative of Monroe, creation of marketing-development plan
- Eau Galle Cheese Factory of Durand, wastewater-treatment plant
- Family Dairies USA of Madison, feasibility study for ownership of conversion facility
- Harmony Cheese of Stratford, processing improvements
- Klondike Cheese Co. of Monroe, cybersecurity for cheese plants
- Landmark Creamery of Paoli, expansion and modernization
- Marieke House of Gouda of Eau Claire, investment and model for distance retail and remote sales
- Nasonville Dairy Inc. of Marshfield, expansion and audit assistance
- Roelli Cheese Co. Inc. of Shullsburg, cheesemaker training and expansion
- Rosewood Dairy of Sturgeon Bay, installation of wastewater tank
- Terry Woods Ltd. of Walworth, responsive software package
- Safety Fresh Foods of Plymouth, waste reduction and innovation
- Scoops Ice Cream of Chilton, expansion and modernization
- Uplands Cheese of Dodgeville, cheese-plant engineering
- V&V Supremo of Browntown, plant modernization
- Weber’s Farm Store of Marshfield, flavor labels and expansion
- Westby Cooperative Creamery of Westby, packaging redesign
- Widmer’s Cheese Cellars Inc. of Theresa, plant modernization
- Winona Foods, Inc. of Green Bay, leak-detection system
- Wisconsin Whey Protein of Turtle Lake, dryer modification
Visit datcp.wi.gov – search for “dairy processor grants” – for more information.