MADISON, Wis. – Scientific advances in predictive modeling now allow long-range weather forecasting, pathogen identification, spore transport across states and regions, and more. In the near future farmers may be able to use data-driven decision-support tools to prevent diseases, reduce costly crop inputs and determine the best crops to plant in each growing season.
“With the help of the National Predictive Modeling Tool Initiative, combined with the work that plant pathologists have already accomplished, this modeling effort is going to deliver high-quality decision-making tools not only for Wisconsin farmers, but for farmers nationwide,” said Damon Smith, assistant professor of plant pathology at the University of Wisconsin-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences.
Launched in 2020, the initiative is being developed by academics across the country. It’s a collaborative network of scientists from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Services, the Los Alamos National Laboratory, several university and private laboratories, and almost two-dozen university-Extension scientists and Extension professionals. They’re focused on developing region-specific predictive models to give growers information regarding disease risk and management options, as well as to inform them of the development of disease-resistant crop varieties.
“The (initiative) effort will benefit from a collaborative group of plant pathologists putting their minds together and, at the end of the day, developing better tools – much sooner – for farmers,” Smith said. “Farmers and scientists will have access to a nationwide database, which can help predict the potential for crop diseases that can rob yields.”
Ultimately the National Predictive Modeling Tool Initiative will be a nationwide, multi-crop-disease-forecasting data tool.
• It will help ensure crop quality and sustainability.
• It will provide climate change resilience
• It’s intended to improve soil health.
• It will monitor pathogens and microbial diversity, including in-crop residues, soils, and air and water quality.
• It’s intended to reduce yield loss by improving crop-disease-management techniques.
• It will increase the precision of pesticide applications.
The initiative will include primary research to provide insight for management decisions.
• crop, hybrid and varietal selection
• cover-crop selection
• tillage methods
• seed treatments
• fungicides
• other agronomic tools
Findings will be reported through newsletters, various agricultural and national media as well as the National Predictive Modeling Tool Initiative website. Ultimately the initiative plans to bring site-specific forecasting to crop producers.
“In Wisconsin the emerging disease we need to manage is tar spot,” Smith said. Northern corn leaf blight and grey leaf spot also pose threats to crop yields,” says. “We expect modeling tools from (the initiative) to help us manage these diseases and others by giving farmers current updates as they decide which crops to plant in which fields.”
Initially the initiative is focused on key diseases in corn – four diseases in eight states; cotton – five diseases in 11 states; and wheat – two disease complexes in six states. As future funding permits, additional states, crops and diseases will be added.
Historically tillage was used to bury crop residues in the soil to promote rapid decomposition of stalks, leaves and associated pathogens. Non-crop areas were often maintained vegetation-free.
With the growing use of no-till and conservation-tillage practices, crop residues now remain on the surface – providing soil-health benefits. Reduced tillage and crop residues result in pathogen inoculum for future crop infection. Also non-crop areas of fields are often managed as grassed waterways, filter strips and wildlife habitats. Those non-crop areas in a field can serve as a pathogen bridge from one crop season to the next. Those conservation practices provide important benefits but they also increase the risk of crop diseases.
Methods to forecast inoculum exposure would allow growers to take timely preventative actions.
• delayed planting
• using resistant varieties
• choosing selective fungicides
• crop-growth regulators
• irrigation management
• targeted rotations
Only where necessary, limited tillage would be used along with other agronomic practices.
“Grower are tasked with producing more yield on the same acres while, at the same time, there’s consumer demand for less use of pesticides,” Smith said. “As we look to the future, modeling tools will not only help growers be more efficient in productivity, they also can be used to help meet environmental-sustainability goals.”
Visit agpmt.org for more information.