The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved at the end of 2022 a cultured-meat product for the first time. The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued approvals June 21 for the sale of products known as “lab-grown” or “cultivated” meat. And the market continues to grow.
One of the reasons for the industry’s growth is the challenge of how to feed a global population that’s expected to increase to 10 billion by 2050. That will require a 70 percent increase in global food production. Such a production increase will be challenging because yields of many crops have been plateauing and food-production animals – through selective breeding – have been pushed to their biological limits, said Andy Ko, a technology analyst at IDTechEx. Also adding to the challenge is competition for land use.
But the cultured-meat industry itself faces challenges. Producing cultured cells at scale remains expensive. It’s also difficult to achieve cultured-meat products with the taste and texture of meat from just cultured cells, he said.
“A lot of demonstration products have more of a jelly-like texture,” he said.
So the first products to hit the market have been blends of cultured cells and plant-based ingredients. That could be the most straightforward way to develop commercially viable products, at least in the short term, Ko said. Eat Just, for example, commercialized cultured chicken in December 2020 made from such a blend in Singapore. It was considered the world’s first commercial sale of cell-cultured meat.
The sheer scale of processes to create required cell biomass also will pose technical and supply-chain challenges, he said. So will bioprocess design, consumer adoption, safety and government regulations.
At the same time awareness and popularity of cultured meat has grown as evidenced by online searches for “lab-grown meat,” the more-common search term for “cultured meat.” The interest in cultured meat has also been reflected in industry investments, which grew by 233 percent from 2019 to 2020 – from $92 million to about $300 million. Upside Foods, which at the time was called Memphis Meats, held a fundraiser that raised $161 million. Mosa Meats held a fundraiser that raised $77 million.
Sources of finance retreated somewhat as of November 2022 when industry investments totaled just $800 million. Industry players showed concern for venture capital as a diminishing source of finance because of increasing capital costs for scaling the industry. As a result a few industry players have looked to the government for support for loans. But FDA approval of Upside Foods’ cultured meat at the end of 2022 may be a catalyst for major investment going forward, Ko said.
The interest from the public and financing sources for alternatives to animal products hasn’t gone unnoticed. Large grocery chains such as Kroger and conventional-meat companies such as Tyson and JBS have been active in the space.
“It’s a common trend that meat companies are beginning to rebrand themselves as protein companies,” he said.
Tyson has invested in Upside Foods and Aleph Farms in spring 2021 had formed a partnership with BRF Global, headquartered in Brazil. JBS acquired Bio.Tech.Foods in 2022, which is the first acquisition of a cultured-meat startup by a major meat processor. JBS plans to inject $60 million into the new subsidiary, Ko said.
The entry of established companies into the cultured-meat industry signals a step toward maturation of the industry. Investment has been shifting toward institutional support and away from accelerators, early-stage venture capital and angel investors typical of the first years of the industry, he said.
The meat-processing industry has been taking seriously the cultured-meat industry.
“These partners tend to be more patient and able to assist with securing supply chains and product launches, and helping with regulatory challenges as well,” Ko said.
To give sense of scale, JBS had revenues in 2021 of $68 billion while Tyson had revenues of $47 billion and Cargill had revenues of $134 billion.
