Farmer sentiment improved modestly in April as the Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer reversed a two-month decline; it increased 6 points to a reading of 123. Both the Index of Current Conditions and the Index of Future Expectations improved in April, with the biggest increase taking place in future expectations. The Current Conditions Index increased 3 points to 129 while the Index of Future Expectations increased 7 points to 120. When asked to look ahead one year, more producers said they expect to be better off financially than now, with fewer respondents expecting conditions to worsen compared to both a month earlier and one year earlier.
This month’s survey was conducted April 10-14, 2023.
The Farm Financial Performance Index increased 7 points in April to 93, matching the index’s January reading. The prime interest rate charged by U.S. commercial banks increased from 7.75 percent in January to 8 percent in late March. A shift in farmer expectations regarding future Federal Reserve Board interest-rate policy could be one reason the financial performance index improved this month.
Compared to earlier in the year, fewer producers expect interest rates to increase during the next year, and more producers think rates are likely to hold steady or even decline. This month 34 percent of respondents said they expect the U.S. prime interest rate to remain unchanged or decline during the next year – compared to 25 percent of producers who felt that way in February. At the same time, two-thirds of producers expect interest rates to keep increasing, compared to 75 percent of respondents who believed that in February. The biggest shift was among respondents expecting rates to increase 1 to 2 percent in the next year, which declined to 37 percent of respondents in April vs. 43 percent of respondents in February.
The Farm Capital Investment Index was virtually unchanged in April at a reading of 43, which was just one point more than a month earlier. That leaves the index 7 points more than a year earlier, but still 32 points less compared to two years ago. Among the more than 70 percent of respondents who continue to think it’s a bad time for large investments, the two most important reasons cited continue to be the increase in prices for machinery and construction, and increasing interest rates. In a reversal from last month, more respondents chose increasing equipment and construction costs than increasing interest rates as the most important reason for this being a poor time for large investments.
For the first time since fall 2022, the Short-Term Farmland Value Expectations Index increased compared to a month earlier. The index increased 10 points in April to a reading of 123, while the long-term farmland index held steady at a reading of 142. Even with this month’s increase, the short-term index remains 21 points less than a year earlier and 36 points less than two years ago. The shift in the short-term index took place mostly because the percentage of respondents expecting values to decline in the year ahead decreased to 14 percent this month, erasing the previous month’s increase of 6 percentage points in respondents expecting to see a decline in farmland values. At the same time, the percentage of farmers who expect values to increase in the upcoming year increased from 33 percent to 37 percent this month. A less-pessimistic prime-interest-rate outlook among producers could help explain the improvement in the short-term outlook for farmland values among producers.
People are also reading…
Farm-bill discussions are becoming stronger so this month’s survey included a couple of questions to learn more about producer perspectives on farm-bill legislation. Opinions on the likelihood of a new farm bill’s approval before the end of the year are divided. Four out of 10 producers think that approval of a new farm bill this year is either very likely or at least somewhat likely. But on the other side of the coin, 29 percent of producers think the bill’s approval is either very unlikely or somewhat unlikely.
The survey queried corn and soybean producers regarding what they consider to be the most important aspect to them of a new farm bill. Forty percent of respondents chose crop insurance as the most important farm-bill title, followed by the commodity programs and conservation titles. The research and Extension and renewable-energy-funding titles were each chosen by 8 percent of respondents as a priority.
Leasing farmland for solar-energy production continues to be a hot topic in some parts of the United States. In this month’s survey, 15 percent of respondents said in the past 6 months they had actively engaged in discussions with companies about leasing farmland for solar-energy production. Following up with just those producers who had been discussing solar leasing with a company revealed an upward shift in the long-term lease rates being offered to lease farmland. Almost half of respondents indicated that lease rates of $1,000 or more per acre were discussed. In particular, 25 percent of respondents said that, following the development and construction period, the lease rate they were offered was $1,250 or more per acre. There were 22 percent of respondents who said the lease rate they were offered ranged from $1,000 to $1,250 per acre. On the other end of the spectrum, 32 percent of respondents said they were offered lease rates of less than $500 per acre. Fewer producers reported receiving offers ranging from $500 to $1,000 per acre than in previous surveys.
Wrapping Up
Farmer sentiment improved in April, with a more-optimistic view of the future being the biggest driver behind the sentiment shift. More producers expect prime interest rates to either hold steady or possibly decline during the next 12 months than felt that way earlier in the year. Producer perspective regarding farmland values shifted somewhat in April, with fewer producers expecting values to decline in the upcoming year and more producers looking for values to increase than a month earlier. When asked about the possibility of a new farm bill being approved by Congress in 2023, responses were mixed – 40 percent of producers said approval was at least somewhat likely while almost 30 percent of respondents think approval is at least somewhat unlikely.
Visit ag.purdue.edu for more information.
James Mintert and Michael Langemeier are agricultural economists with Purdue University. Each month the Ag Economy Barometer from the Purdue University-Center for Commercial Agriculture surveys 400 U.S. agricultural producers to discern attitudes and sentiments regarding the status of the U.S. farm economy. Each quarter 100 agribusiness leaders are surveyed to provide additional insight into the health of the agricultural economy. Visit ag.purdue.edu for more information.