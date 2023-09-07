Remarkable growth in corn yields has boosted corn productivity in the United States during the past century. Corn production has increased but the land used to grow corn has not. U.S. farmers planted an estimated 94.1 million acres of corn in 2023, the most since 2013.
Despite its status as the largest acreage of this decade, it falls short of the 100 million-plus acres of corn farmers planted a century ago. In the past decade U.S. corn production is more than six times production of the 1930s, with fewer corn acres.
Throughout the 1930s the average U.S. corn yield was 24.2 bushels per acre, grown on an average of 102.2 million acres – for an average production of 2 billion bushels of corn. In contrast the 2010s brought an average U.S. corn yield of 161.5 bushels per acre, grown on an average of 91.4 million acres for an average production of 13.5 billion bushels of corn. In the decades between, yield grew steadily. On average the annual increase in corn yield has been 1.8 bushels per acre, per year.
Factors in corn-yield growth during the past century are advancements in genetics and plant breeding that led to the development of better hybrids and parent lines of corn, as well as improved agronomic farm management and soil fertility. Genetic engineering later led to commercial introduction of traits in corn hybrids by the mid-1990s and continued expansion in genetic technology.
Growth in corn yields is expected to continue. During the next decade U.S. Department of Agriculture long-term projections indicate an increase of 2 bushels per acre each year through 2032.
People are also reading…
Although acres used to grow corn currently are less than a century ago, corn-planted acres dipped for a period in the decades between. From the 1960s through the 1990s, the decade-average corn-planted area was less than 80 million acres. In that period growing yields resulted in corn production that continued to climb through time despite fewer acres. When renewable fuel targets were put into place in 2006, demand for ethanol grew. That spurred an initial increase in corn acres that quickly leveled and has remained constant in a relatively narrow range less than the earlier historical large number.
Further reduction and stabilization of corn acres is expected to continue. During the next decade USDA long-term projections indicate a settle at 81.1 million corn acres.
In the 100 years from 1933 to 2022, corn production increased more than 600 percent. During the next decade, growth in corn production is expected to continue while land area for corn decreases from current levels to 89 million acres as yields continue to increase.
What if we could harness the future productivity of corn on current acres, as opposed to the projected lesser acreage? Consider an example where corn area in 2032 is the same as estimated for 2023. Instead of 89 million planted acres there would be 94.1 million corn-planted acres and 86.3 million corn-harvested acres. With the growth in trend yield, that would result in corn production in 2032 that is more than 1 billion bushels greater than the current USDA projection for that year – without increasing land. That could translate to about 3 billion additional bushels of ethanol under current conversion capabilities.
The continued growth potential for corn productivity in the future makes corn an ideal and environmentally friendly feedstock for biofuels and sustainable aviation fuel – without using more land or taking supply away from feed needs for livestock and other valued users of corn.
Visit ncga.com for more information.
Krista Swanson is an economist with the National Corn Growers Association. Visit ncga.com for more information.