My wife, Jo, and I had the privilege in 1984 of helping with the building of a new church in Montello, Wisconsin. When we went back for the mortgage burning 20 years later one of the stories I told was about Mary Cartwright. She was a longtime faithful member who had taught Sunday school and served at their famous harvest dinners for more than 60 years. Her son Fred Cartwright had been on the building committee. Her grandchildren had children in Sunday school. Mary was in her late 80s and was excited about the new church. It was to be built on land that was almost in sight of their old farm, now run by her grandson Gary Cartwright.
The day we broke ground for the building, we had a little service with about 100 people gathered in a circle on the site where the new church would stand. Fred Cartwright had picked up his mother that morning and brought her in the car to the edge of the future foundation. Everyone was surprised to see Mary because she had been quite ill. She stayed in the car with the windows down.
Before we grabbed the shovels I preached about the children of Israel crossing the Jordan River to enter the Promised Land. The new church building was our promised land. I looked at Mary sitting in the car, knowing she knew that like Moses she would never set foot in our promised land. Indeed, we celebrated her life in the old building just a few weeks later. But on that bright morning Mary sang with us that great hymn, “Guide me, O thou great Jehovah ... bid my anxious fears subside; death of death and hell’s destruction, land me safe on Canaan’s side.”
Moses didn’t land safe on Canaan’s side though if anyone deserved it he certainly did. Indeed, as we read in Deuteronomy, there has never been one like Moses “... whom the Lord knew face to face. He was unequaled for all the signs and wonders that the Lord sent him to perform in the land of Egypt, against Pharaoh and all of his servants.” Moses was the one who brought the word of God to Pharaoh, then the mightiest ruler on earth. He had the audacity to call him out – “You have enslaved us for 400 years. We will wait no longer. Let my people go!”
At God’s command Moses let loose the plagues until finally Pharaoh did let his people go. And after 40 years of wandering in the wilderness, after Israel had had one opportunity to enter the promised land but had not been brave enough to take it, after all the first generation who set out for the promised land had died, Moses brought their children and grandchildren to the brink of the promise. It was time to enter the land flowing with milk and honey that they had been dreaming about all their lives.
Moses climbed up Mount Nebo to take a look at what was to come. And as he looked out upon the rich lands that would be the future of his people – date palms blowing in the breeze, fields of golden wheat, vineyards dripping with ripe purple grapes, wells of water that would never go dry, walled cities, and safe and secure freedom like they had never known before – God told Moses his work was done. It was time to lay down the burden of leadership, to pass the mantle to a new leader.
The old Hebrew storytellers must have had tears in their eyes as they told this part of the story.
God said, “I will give it to your descendants. I have let you see it with your eyes, but you shall not cross over there.”
To be so close, to see the beauty of the promise, to smell the blossoms of the honey trees, to almost be able to taste it – and not go in? We know how Moses must have felt. We may have known people who have had that happen. They worked hard all of their lives to build a business, an organization, a school, a church or a hospital. They had almost finished building their dream house or another grandchild was on the way when God said, “Well done, thou good and faithful servant.”
“Say what? I’m not finished yet! ‘I have promises to keep, and miles to go before I sleep,’” they say.
“It’s all right, child,” God says. “Your part is done. It is time to rest, time to come home, the work will be finished when it is time. Close your eyes, let it go ...”
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him.