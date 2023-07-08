Hello friends,
If you’re talking about family traditions I have one for you. In 1982 I participated in my first fly-in adventure to Schultz Lake with my dad, the late Robert Walters, as well as my brother, Mike Walters, and our family friend Elmer Schlief. It’s 55 air miles northwest of Red Lake, Ontario. We had so much fun that other than the border being closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, we would return every year.
This year was a nine-day trip, including travel. I’ll be writing about a super-fun experience in this column and next. The nine of us literally had as much fun as a body and brain can handle.
I spent a lot of time at Chimo Lodge and Outposts near Schultz Lake. The fun started in 1982. I became Chimo Lodge’s camp manager in 1988. And in 1989 I started writing this column from the Canadian bush. The fun has never ended.
Nine of us flew to Schultz Lake June 17 this year. What was amazing is that every one of us had graduated from Poynette (Wisconsin) High School, with the exception of my brother Tom’s 14-year-old grandson, Preston Walters.
When I was a kid in the 1960s and 1970s, my dad was raising five children as a single parent. We all had friends at the house with great regularity. One of them, Gary Gray, was (and still is) friends with my brother, Mike. Gary joined us on this trip and he wants to beat me up because he thinks I’m still a punk 12-year-old. But in reality we’re very good friends.
One of my brother Tom’s lifelong friends, Roger Frank, also came on the trip. So did my brother-in-law, Dick Schuster, and his sons Trent and Riley Schuster. We frequently travel together – to deer camp, duck camp, Canada and every graduation, funeral and wedding. This year’s “Canada Gang” was about as tough and fun as we get.
After we were flown to Schultz Lake by the good folks from Superior Air, the fun began. I have to tell an inside story. While these guys love me, they hate me. It seems that I’ve been winning too many big buck contests and gator bets so they vote against me winning any fish or big buck bets.
The first day I fished with Dick Schuster. He caught a 22-inch walleye and the catching was almost nonstop after that. I hooked a big fish with Rippin’ Rap bait. It was the fattest 37.25-inch gator I’ve ever seen, but we released it. Gary caught a 27.5 inch walleye and at camp he did the cooking.
Each day we switched fishing partners. I fished with Tom and Preston June 20. We did a portage into a lake, walked after traveling by boat from cabin to a trail, and then hiked to a lake with a boat on it. Tom is 64 years old, I’m 61 and we’ve been doing this all of our lives. He brings on the annual trip one of his four grandsons from Louisiana. This would be Preston's second time.
The fishing was excellent and we laughed our heads off. Right when we were about to call it a day, my Rippin’ Rap hooked into a 25.5-inch walleye. It would beat "Gary I wanna pound Mark Walters face into the ground" by a half inch for big walleye of the day. Later – to help the guys hate me even more – I won the jackpot in crap-on-your-neighbor for the second-consecutive night. All I could do was laugh.
The next day Roger was fishing with Trent and a storm was about to hit camp. Everyone went back to camp. But Roger and Trent tried a spot close to camp. Roger caught a beautiful 29.5-inch walleye that would win the “money for the week” in the walleye bet. He was so happy he danced in the storm, looked at the clouds, laid on the plane pier, and watched the fury of nature as it pounded camp.
If this ain’t fun I must be from a different planet – actually, perhaps I am.
Sunset
Mark Walters lives near Necedah, Wisconsin. An outdoor-adventures writer since 1989, he enjoys hobby farming, adventure and anything outdoors. "If I wasn't earning a living as a writer I would want to be a beef farmer," he says. Email sunsetoutdoors@tds.net to reach him.