Hello friends,
I’m guessing it was probably 40 years ago that two high-school buddies and I paddled our canoes from near Wisconsin Dells to Lake Wisconsin near Lodi, Wisconsin. During the years I’ve done that trip about 15 times. This past week I paddled from just south of the Dells to Hookers Resort, which is about 6 river miles above Lake Wisconsin. Naturally I had my pups, Ruby and Red, along for the three-day journey.
Friday, August 4
High 86, low 54
I have a confession. A while back I was driving through Eagle River, Wisconsin, and my kayak paddle fell out the back of my truck. Before I could get it, it was run over. I would learn that duct tape will not fix everything.
I was in “hog heaven” on the trip, as were the pups. I’ve been in an extremely busy type of lifestyle all summer, and a good fix to save soul and body from overload is a canoe trip.
The first thing I noticed was that the river is faster and narrower due to the drought. All three days I trailed a crankbait behind me in hopes of catching a meal. I had forgotten a shrimp hot dish was part of my plan, so fresh fish was more of a need than a want. Good luck came my way when I saw a muddy but nice-looking bait-casting rod and reel that someone had lost. It was stuck in a fallen tree.
The current was scary bad, but I pulled out my new toy; it even had a top-water bait on it. I was pulling a blue chrome Husky Jerk but missed my only hit of the day and then lost the lure. Later I built a camp on about a 50-acre sandbar that not that long ago was underwater. It’s currently loaded with deer and turkey tracks.
People are also reading…
One of my goals on the trip was to sleep on the sand from inside my tent. With two bundles of gold lying as close to me as I would allow, I did just that.
Saturday, August 5
High 82, low 57
Explore the river from the Dells to Lake Wisconsin. The northern section is frequently so shallow that most people stay away from it with boats. I was out there for exactly 22 hours before I saw another person.
As soon as I started paddling, I put my crankbait out hoping to catch my supper. Instead of a fish I caught a snag. I was in such hard current that not only did I lose crankbait number two, I lost all my line. That left me with the rig I found in the tree. But it had one problem – the only way it would release line is if I completely opened the drag. During the next two hours I lost two more baits – expensive bummer. So I put one on that my stepson Travis Dushek made. Within five minutes I was fighting a 20-inch-plus smallmouth bass that after several jumps escaped. Long story short, by dark I caught five smallies, a sauger and a walleye on a broken reel. One of the smallies made for a delicious supper.
Let me tell you about my pup Red, who’s 15 months old. A year ago when Michelle passed away, Red, her mom, Ruby, and I all went into a tailspin of depression. Red wouldn’t swim or fetch a ball, and I simply didn’t care. These days Red has no fear. No matter how strong the current is, she wants to be in the water and she loves to play fetch. I had believed she would work it out. This fall we will find out with ducks.
The last 24 hours of the adventure was spectacular just like the first 30 hours. I’m glad I don’t have enough money in my retirement to retire because I’m having too much fun to give up this way of life!
Sunset
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Mark Walters lives near Necedah, Wisconsin. An outdoor-adventures writer since 1989, he enjoys hobby farming, adventure and anything outdoors. "If I wasn't earning a living as a writer I would want to be a beef farmer," he says. Email sunsetoutdoors@tds.net to reach him.