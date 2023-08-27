It was almost a decade ago, October 4-5, 2013, that Winter Storm Atlas rampaged through the Hills, bringing over three feet of snow to our neck of the woods and taking down enough pine trees and electric poles to leave us stranded without power for nine days. The co-op crews did an amazing job getting us hooked up again, and I will never forget watching those athletic linemen shimmy up the remaining trees to get the lines temporarily strung up on the limbs so we could begin getting our lives back in order.

Over the next few years, the crews came through to clear a wide path through the woods so the power lines would be less susceptible to such extreme weather events. Lots of trees were felled and even 10 years later, the downed logs and branches continue to provide us with firewood.

They also have provided us with a delicious woodland treat: wild raspberries. Before the storm, there were a few hidden patches of berries, but with the increased sunlight and thickets of decomposing pine branches, the tiny patches have turned into large stretches of raspberries all along the valley where the power lines stand. The resilience of nature in action!

Earlier this year, inspired by the mostly cool and damp summer weather, I made several excursions into the woods to check out the raspberry progress. It’s always something of a mystery to me as to why wild raspberries are sweet and abundant one year and small, sour and sparse another. This year, my observations led me to expect a reasonably good year and, now that I’m picking them, that expectation is being fulfilled. There’s lots of berries, many are a good size and they have good flavor. It’s not the best year I’ve ever experienced, but it is above average.

It takes me about an hour to pick around two cups of raspberries. These days, the physical demands are a little daunting, in that there’s a lot of bending, stretching and stumbling involved. I tell myself that bending and stretching are good exercise, but I could do with less stumbling. I don’t find it tedious – it’s in the woods and that is always enjoyable.

The last time I picked berries was in 2021, and in my fruit room, I’m down to the last jar of my favorite raspberry recipe: Raspberry/habanero jam. I’ve frozen about three cups of berries so far this season, which is enough for one batch.

Here’s the recipe:

Raspberry/habanero jam 1 ½ cups white vinegar 1 green bell pepper, halved and seeded 5 habanero peppers, stemmed, or more to taste (I might use jalapeno instead) 5 cups white sugar 3 cups raspberries (store-bought fresh or frozen will also work) 3 tablespoons powdered pectin Blend vinegar, green bell pepper and hot peppers together in a blender until smooth. Stir pepper mixture, sugar, raspberries and pectin together in a stockpot, bring to a boil and cook until jam is smooth and sugar is dissolved, about 5 minutes.

Laura Tonkyn has spent 40 years becoming as self-sufficient as possible with her jack-of-all-trades husband, Art, on their eight-acre homestead in the Black Hills of South Dakota. She has written/edited for a number of local/regional papers, including the Rapid City Journal and Faces Magazine. Reach her at laura.tonkyn@gmail.com.

