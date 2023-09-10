My garden experienced a lot of growing pains this year, leaving me both perplexed and frustrated. My cole and cucumber plants were productive, and barring any late season storms or freezes, my corn and onions are doing well. But weather shenanigans have played havoc with my potatoes and peppers, two crops that have rarely given me much trouble.

My potatoes are a particularly sad story, since an influx of pesky gophers and voles added to the atypical weather issues. Suffice to say I gave up the battle and dug up all my potatoes several weeks earlier than normal. My harvest fell into three categories: Chomped up potatoes, cracked potatoes and good potatoes. I can blame my haphazard critter controls on the first group, but weather is the culprit for the second pile.

For the home gardener, there’s no reason not to eat cracked potatoes, as unsightly as they may be. The deep crevasses and creases make peeling a little tedious and there is more potato waste, but flavor and nutrition aren’t impacted. However, my crop’s appearance was definitely impacted by this year’s up and down weather, with lots of gully-washers that soaked the soil and hot days followed by cold days. Potatoes like even soil moisture, and my potatoes, even though I mulched them, were muddy and cold for too many days – not to mention leaf damage from the various hailstorms. Plus potatoes need aerated soil conditions, and the muddy conditions were detrimental.

The weather also blessed me with some very peculiar peppers, even though most of them were living in the greenhouse. The plants didn’t freeze during our cold June weather, but their pollination process was disrupted. Peppers love warm weather, so when my greenhouse temperatures went below 60 degrees, as they did fairly often this year, the viability of the pollen was degraded. The cold temperatures also decreased the number of insect pollinators. There were lots of blossoms, but a decreased number of mature peppers. With nighttime temperatures frequently falling into the 40s, many peppers developed a condition known as “catface,” which is a deformation characterized by deep crevices and holes that are said to resemble a cat’s face.

The cool weather did allow for a few surprising garden successes. The scraggly turnip and beet plants I transplanted from my greenhouse turned out well. Even after taking a beating from the hail, the cool weather allowed them to develop nicely. My turnip crop was the best I’ve ever grown, with large and bug-free tubers. After roasting them for several meals, I mashed and froze the rest to add to various side dishes this winter. I pickled most of the beets, and froze the rest of them, too.

As usual, my corn crop was nowhere near knee-high by the Fourth of July, especially the seedlings I replanted after the big June hailstorm. So I’m pleased that now, towards the end of August, the ears look to be about a week away from harvest. As we are finally having a run of hot summer weather, I’m optimistic that corn will be on the menu soon.

With the potatoes and cole crops out of the ground, my garden is already half-way back to dirt. I’m already hauling the plant supports up to the barn and folding and packing up the insect netting and tarps.

I’ve done less canning than in years past – mostly pickles and salsas. I’m planning on picking our small harvest of apples to make applesauce, and the chokecherry bushes are loaded and ready for jam making along with my frozen raspberries.

Back in the 1960s as a youngster, I remember listening to Nat King Cole’s “Those Lazy, Hazy, Crazy Days of Summer.” For me, the summer of 2023 wasn’t very lazy; the smoke from mostly Canadian fires made it hazy, and the weather certainly was pretty crazy, but I’m not yet ready for it to end. It’s too soon for the days to grow shorter and the nights to grow colder. It’s hard to believe that fall and winter are just around the corner and I find myself agreeing with the song’s conclusion: “I wish that summer could always be here.”