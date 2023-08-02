Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Tri-State Neighbor Columnist Follow Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Rodeo is going strong this time of year. From Little Britches to 4-H, to High School and Junior High, to amateur and to professional rodeo, there are thousands of horses on the road every weekend to compete.

A very popular event amongst the girls and women is barrel racing. This is a timed event in which horses have to complete a clover-leaf pattern as fast as possible. The horses are running at full speed for anywhere from 12 to 18 seconds, depending on the arena size and conditions of the ground.

Barrel horses have to be in peak fitness to be competitive, and with this peak fitness comes concerns for Exercise Induced Pulmonary Hemorrhage (EIPH).

EIPH

Exercise Induced Pulmonary Hemorrhage is a widespread ailment in the Thoroughbred, Standardbred, and barrel racing industries. It is approximated to cost the racing industry $250 million per year. EIPH is exactly what it sounds like; bleeding into the lungs due to exercise. It can go undiagnosed for a long time because the vast majority (96%) of horses do not bleed out their nose but rather bleed subclinically into their lungs. Also, a horse can bleed during one race and not the other so it can be very inconsistent.

Pathogenesis

Horses have a VO2 max (maximum rate of oxygen that the body can use during exercise) of 110 liters/minute versus a male human athlete having a VO2max of 3.5 liters/minute. With this crazy high use of oxygen comes increased pressures inside the capillaries that are located in the lungs. These capillaries are damaged under extreme pressures causing the horses to bleed into their lungs. With time, this has the potential to cause scarring in the lungs, pneumonia, and a decrease in performance.

Clinical Signs

Poor performance is the number one clinical sign of EIPH. Although it is important to remember that the most common causes, in order, of decreased performance are orthopedic, respiratory, and gastrointestinal. So there are a lot of reasons as to why the horse has decreased performance but if the others have been ruled out, it is important to look into respiratory. Some horses will cough after performance, will have gate issues before the performance, some will just phase out on the way home, and a very small percentage will bleed from the nose.

Diagnosis

Bronchoalvolar lavage and tracheobronchoscopy are the only ways to diagnose EIPH. A scope has to be performed within 1 hour of the run if choosing to diagnose EIPH solely on the scope. Otherwise, a bronchoalveolar lavage can be done within 3 hours of the run or 4 to 5 days after. These timelines have to be strictly adhered to otherwise sample interpretation becomes harder. A bronchoalveolar lavage is when fluid is put into the lungs and then taken out. This fluid is then looked at under the microscope. We typically recommend a few days off riding after the BAL and then can go back to light work depending on what is found.

Treatment

The first key to treatment is to rest the horse. They should not have more than light work for 4 weeks after a bleeding episode. Some veterinarians recommend antibiotics to prevent pneumonia. Depending on if there was anything else found, such as asthma, those conditions will have to be addressed as well.

Prevention

Have you ever heard the phrase, “I’ve gotta pee like a racehorse”? That comes from the treatment of EIPH being a drug called furosemide that causes horses to urinate about 30 minutes after you give it. Furosemide is a diuretic that lowers their blood pressure so that when they are at peak performance, the pressure in their lungs is not high enough to cause bleeding. It has been used in the American racehorse industry for decades and is not without controversy on the welfare of “drugging” horses before they run. In my humble opinion, if a horse has EIPH, it would be inhumane to compete on him/her without using preventatives. I cannot imagine trying so hard for my rider and then not being able to breathe due to something that we have a known and effective preventative for. There are many supplements, nose strips, nebulizers, etc that are also used to aid in the prevention of bleeding but their scientific merit remains unclear.

Conclusion

If your horse is not performing, has gate issues, or is getting slower going home, make sure to talk to your veterinarian before you potentially continue to do damage to their lungs.