Out behind the garage on the farm when I was a kid, we had a little junk pile that seemed like a magical place.

A person could find anything there. Well, not anything. Screws and rusted, bent nails and random bolts and washers and nuts and broken drill bits and such were inside the garage, in Mason jars and Folger’s coffee cans and an assortment of other containers on window sills and work benches.

A person never knew when a wood screw he’d tossed in a soup can 10 years ago might come in handy. And I came to understand that as soon as I threw away something, I would need exactly that thing for a repair. A jar of bent nails might rest in total neglect for ages, but one day, my dad or my big brother or I would dig into it, find the nail I wanted, pound that baby straight and put it to good use.

You might say we were into repurposing things long before that even became a word. We were recyclers, in our way.

That junk pile I mentioned earlier was another form of recycling or repurposing, when I think back on it. Every farm I ever saw had a junk pile. Those might not have been quite the same as the one on the Woster place, but I’ll bet they were filled with the same unusual and sometimes forgotten stuff. That’s how it was. Maybe still is. People didn’t throw thing away for good. They never knew when they might need the thing. Besides, throwing away something just because it wasn’t perfect was almost a sin.

Our junk pile was magical, as I said. It wasn’t much to look at. It sat mostly out of sight in a three-sided nook created by the garage, a machine shed and the once lively but long empty bunkhouse where hired men stayed before my brother and I grew old enough to work in the fields.

The fourth side of the junk pile, the north side, was open but hard to get into because of the prickly Russian olives that grew at the edge of the main shelter belt on the farm. Rabbits and skunks and cats and stray dogs could find their way through the trees. A kid would get himself scratched half to death.

The only safe entrance to the junk pile was through a narrow gap between the corner of the garage and the corner of the machine shed. Today, I’m not sure I could squeeze through that gap. Back in the day, I slipped with no problem. Dad, broad-shouldered and big through the chest, had to ease his way through when he wanted to search the junk pile as he worked on an engine or transmission.

Steel posts, angle iron, sheets and strips of tin, stray lengths of baling twine, small rolls of left-over barbed wire, broken handles from axes and shovels and pitchforks, an occasional rusted scoop without a handle, mower blades that no longer held an edge and all sorts of other “stuff.’’

You know the expression, “One man’s junk is another man’s treasure?’’ That pretty much summed up the collection of things in that pile behind the garage.

In the garage, Dad had an acetylene torch with the assortment of necessary hoses, tanks, eye goggles and welding gloves. That apparatus scared me. Dad taught himself to weld, and he got pretty good at it.

I mention that because it seemed like every time Dad needed to weld something, he would rummage through the junk pile and find just the right piece of iron or whatever to help with the job. The finished repair didn’t always look fancy. Nobody would have suggested he was making art. But whatever he welded? It held forever. OK, maybe not forever. At least as long as I stayed on the farm. Sometimes that seems like forever. Other times it seems a short minute.

A while back, I threw away a television set. The only thing wrong with it? I couldn’t get a picture. I couldn’t find anyone willing to work on it, either. It pained me to just toss it. If that had happened on the farm, I could have eased it into the junk pile. It still wouldn’t have displayed a picture on the screen, but I could have pretended that some day I would drag it back out and fix it.

Maybe that was the magic of a junk pile.