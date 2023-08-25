One recess in first grade, a couple of buddies and I slipped across the street from the school and played in a sunflower patch at the corner of someone’s property.

I’m pretty sure we weren’t supposed to leave the school grounds during the day, but we were 6 years old. Anyone with kids knows what 6 year olds are like. We were the poster children for the “seemed like a good idea at the time’’ mentality.

In fact, later that year, after school, I ran with another friend downtown to play in the lumber yard at the end of the main street. I had clear instructions to wait at the school for my dad to pick me up. He came eight miles from the country to gather a bunch of us, and if one of us was missing, the rest of the kids got home late. Crawling and climbing around in the stacks of lumber seemed like a good idea at the time. It really wasn’t. It was a worse idea than crossing the street during recess. My dad made sure I knew that.

But towering stacks of lumber and tall sunflowers waving in the breeze can be irresistible to a kid. When my classmate suggested we should see if the sunflowers across the street had seeds we could eat, I didn’t think twice. Next thing you knew, we were over in that patch of big, yellow-headed plants, tugging at the seeds, which turned out to be mushy and tasteless, not at all like the seeds in the bags you could buy downtown in the general store.

One of my friends said we just had to take them home and dry them in the oven. I pictured the look on my mom’s face if I showed up with a handful of mealy seeds and asked for a cookie sheet and oven time. Even at 6, that didn’t seem like a good idea.

One of my buddies said the seeds were Russian peanuts. A couple of us had never heard the term and disagreed. We argued about that until a teacher heard the loud voices and took us into custody. She marched us back across the street. We weren’t allowed out at recess for a while – maybe a day, maybe forever. It seemed like the same thing.

That incident came to mind a week or so ago as Nancy and I drove home after a few days in Denver. Our normal route follows Interstate 76 from the edge of the city up to I-80 in western Nebraska. Along that route, in the sparsely populated high plains of Colorado, I saw a vehicle track that ran through shoulder-high sunflowers.

The road itself appeared to be hard-packed sand. The path between the sunflowers was no wider than a full-sized pickup. I have no idea what people do if two vehicles meet on the road. I didn’t see a single truck, pickup, four-wheeler or saddle horse the whole time the sandy track was in view.

I had the urge to find the beginning of the trail and follow it to the end, wherever those points might be. I didn’t of course, no more than, when driving through Nebraska sandhill country, I follow my impulse to ride a saddle horse across the open prairie for days and days. It isn’t something old guys do. It’s just something we dream of doing.

Later, as we drove through South Dakota, I saw huge fields of sunflowers, no tracks in them, no first-graders tearing at the seeds. It reminded me of how hard we worked to rid our fields of sunflowers when I was a kid. I would have had an easier childhood if my dad had accepted those things as crops instead of nuisances.

Back home, I did some online searching and learned that sunflowers were first domesticated in the Americas and taken to Europe from here in the 16th century. As is true today, they provided sunflower oil and became a standard cooking ingredient.

A guy doesn’t want to do too much online looking. It can destroy what he thinks he knows about the order of the universe.

Some articles I read claimed the heads of sunflowers don’t track the sun across the sky through the day. Immature flower buds may do that, but the article said “Mature flowering heads point in a fixed (and typically eastern) direction throughout the day. Say it ain’t so, Joe.

I can only imagine how my 6-year-old buddies and I would have argued over that.

Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor. Daily Headlines Daily Ag News and Market information from across the midwest. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Terry Woster Columnist Follow Terry Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

false