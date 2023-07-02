Terry Woster Columnist Follow Terry Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As I reminisced about Fourth of Julys back on the farm, it occurred to me that we never grilled our suppers.

I couldn’t remember a single time when we had a barbecue in the back yard when I was growing up. If that is true, how in the world did we celebrate Independence Day? Isn’t a cookout an essential piece of the celebration? There must be a federal law about it. It might be in the Constitution, maybe even in the Bill of Rights.

I remember a couple of times when we had steaks for an evening meal on Fourth of July. I remember one of those times because our Kansas City cousins were visiting. Uncle George, my dad’s big brother, raved about the steaks. One of his boys, the one about my age, that kid ate so much steak he got sick and lay inside after supper while the rest of us lit off Gorillas and Black Cats, the popular firecrackers of the day.

We had steak, all right. But I can’t remember Dad grilling it. If I recall correctly, we cooked it inside. We always did our cooking indoors, even on the Fourth of July. And by we, of course, I mean my mom. She did the cooking. My sisters sometimes helped, but they weren’t the cooks. Mom was the cook, and she was great, holiday or any old day.

Much of what she cooked required her to use the oven, either to bake hot dishes or to broil steaks. I think of those times, and I remember her standing in the space between the gas stove and the sink, her hair damp with perspiration, a few streaks of flour on her cheeks and forehead. Every shade in the house was drawn down tight. A box fan sitting on the floor and pointing toward Mother’s work space pushed the overheated air around, giving the illusion of a cool breeze. Mother was master of the kitchen. She had the meal well in hand. She pretty much ignored the heat except to swipe the back of her hand across her forehead now and then, spreading the flour streaks.

Air conditioning wasn’t a thing in those days. People did what they could to control the indoor temperature by closing the house during the heat of the day and opening the windows at night to try to capture the breeze that became almost comfortable an hour or two before sunrise, just before the world began to heat again.

To tell the truth, we didn’t have it bad. I read some National Weather Service statistics that said the hottest temperature ever recorded officially in South Dakota was 120 degrees – on July 15, 2006 in Fort Pierre and on July 5, 1936 in Gann Valley. I also saw that the coldest official reading in South Dakota was minus-58 degrees on Feb. 17, 1936 in McIntosh. I have to say 1936 was something else. I am not sorry I missed it.

It didn’t get record hot when I was a kid, but we had a fair number of 100-plus degree days. I remember my dad coming to the field once to bring an umbrella for my tractor because it was 114 degrees. That was what our thermometer at the house read. I have no idea how close to official it was, but I remember I was surprised because I hadn’t been feeling the heat.

I don’t remember feeling the heat when I was a kid messing around with fireworks as Fourth of July neared, either. I was too excited about the business of shooting off firecrackers. My mom hated the fool things. She said that often. But she let us buy them for a couple of days around Independence Day.

Dad didn’t mind us firing them off, if we stayed away from the hay stacks and the barn and other places where fires could start easily. We were pretty safety conscious, when I think back on it. Kids can be reckless about a lot of things, but farm kids understand what it would mean to burn down the barn or burn away the hay.

Dad shot off a few fireworks on the Fourth – some Roman candles and a handful of sky rockets, the full-sized ones. He never started a fire. He was as careful as he expected us kids to be.

I learned enough from him that, as an adult, I let others set off fireworks. I try to let others grill, too. That doesn’t always work, but I try.