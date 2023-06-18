My dad knew so many things, you would have thought he’d have known that just because a dog is a Labrador doesn’t mean he can hunt.

I mean it. Dad knew stuff. Facts, history, geography, you name it. He read every chance he got, and he read everything he could find. Sure, now and then he made stuff up when one of us kids stumped him. All dads do that. Mostly, though, he knew what was what.

So, it’s surprising that when we acquired a young black Labrador named Nipper, Dad thought the dog would know instinctively about hunting and retrieving.

He looked like a hunting dog, that’s for sure – Lab build and coloring, bright eyes that took in every movement around him, enough heart to run for miles through heat, cold, snow and rain. Well, not rain so much, especially if it was accompanied by lightning and thunder. Thunder made old Nipper run behind the couch, where he would lie trembling and whimpering. The other stuff, though, heat and cold and snow? He was all heart.

He had enough heart to take on a badger face to face and just enough sense to back away when the animal started hissing and swiping at his nose with sharp claws. Snakes fascinated him. He could sniff around one all day. And rabbits? He chased them all over the township. Never caught one, to my knowledge. He did run head-long into a cottonwood tree coming around the side of the house in hot pursuit.

I can’t remember when we acquired Nipper. I suppose we were between dogs. Like most farm families, we liked to keep a dog around the place, mostly to run out and bark at sales folks who drove into the yard unbidden. When one of the dogs died or strayed, we would look for a replacement.

Like a lot of other farm families back then, we knew about losing a dog. Our dogs ran free, mostly. They would hang around a good share of the time. Nipper tended to sleep inside. Many of our other dogs slept outside somewhere and were sitting patiently by the back door when we stepped outside to start the day around sunrise.

Every so often, one of the dogs would disappear, just not around for a day or two. We didn’t go looking because we knew they’d show up again, smelling of skunk or with a torn ear from a fight with who knows what.

And sometimes, a dog would disappear and not be sitting outside the back door after a day or two. We would step out in the morning, expecting to see Trixie or Tubby or whichever dog it was, and they wouldn’t be there. After a while, we knew they were gone for good, and Dad would look for a replacement. Maybe that sounds heartless or cruel. It’s just how things were. They weren’t really ours, anyway. They just shared our space for a while and then went somewhere else.

Nipper stayed a good, long time. I thought he might not, not that morning early on when he came around the side of the house with so many chicken feathers around his snout it looked like he was foaming at the mouth. He had never been around chickens before. He approached. They ran. Great game. He learned better, and surprisingly quickly, too.

As for hunting, well, that’s another story. The first outing with several other hunters along, the story goes that Dad downed a pheasant. Nipper bolted for the bird like he’d been doing it all his life. He picked it up, raced back to the hunting party, made a couple of circles around them and headed for the far corner of the field, where he dropped the bird next to a fence post. He trotted back to Dad’s side, pleased as all get out. And that’s as good as it got with Nipper and hunting.

A lot of people, especially those trying to be folksy, will say, “That dog just won’t hunt.’’ That was Nipper. He sure looked like a hunting dog. He had a few of the moves. Dad figured he would be a natural. But he just wouldn’t hunt.

All these years since he left us, I’m still uncertain whether Nipper didn’t know how to hunt or simply didn’t see the point of it when there were so many other things going on in the world around him. I’m pretty sure my dad never knew for sure, either.