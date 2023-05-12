Sheri Poore Tri-State Neighbor columnist Sheri Poore grew up on a Day County dairy farm and is a former Tri-State Neighbor editor now living in Sioux Falls. Follow Sheri Poore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

My mother kept house and reared children in a stereotypically traditional method for the 1960s and 1970s.

Today’s family responsibilities are less divided into “women’s work” and “men’s work,” but Mom’s approach is not out of fashion. Below is a letter I wrote to my mother when my own children were young, and the sentiment hasn’t changed:

Mom, I always say you were a woman before your time because you read aloud to us before educators advised that reading aloud to children might help them do better in school. I’m sure you and Dad made sacrifices somewhere else so that you could buy us the World Book Encyclopedias and accompanying set of Childcraft books. I have great memories of poring over the projects and reading the fairytales in Childcraft. And remember how, when a question came up at suppertime, someone would run to the bookshelf to pull out a volume of the encyclopedia so we could get the answer? (That was long before we had phones and internet to do the research for us.)

Something you used to say still resonates with me: “You would never deny your children food for their bodies, so why would you deny them spiritual food?” Thank you, Mom, for reading to me from my children’s Bible, and for making sure your children had food to nourish their souls. It’s not always easy to keep wriggly preschoolers quiet in church or haul teenagers to Confirmation class. But you knew that it was the right thing to do, and from your example I knew it was the right thing to do with my own children.

You had the persistence and patience to teach me basic but important life skills - cooking, sewing, keeping house. (But your dresser drawers will always be neater and more organized than mine!) I thought all mothers taught their children how to cook and clean and mend clothes. But I have learned from some of my adult friends that their mothers did not have the patience to teach them those things. They were afraid their children would make a mess, or they were too perfectionist to allow for mistakes. Looking back, I realize that you let me muddle through when it might have been easier and faster to do it yourself. But you knew I would never learn that way. You put in my hands the tools to take care of my own family.

I remember the fun, bumpy rides in the pickup box down the back roads to the Roslyn cemetery each year to tidy up the family gravesites before Memorial Day. When we visited the cemetery and you sometimes wept over the grass where your firstborn infant lies, I felt sorry for you but at the time same time squirmed under a child’s discomfort at seeing her parent cry. I never knew until I had children of my own how fiercely and intensely a mother loves her child. Only then could I begin to understand the ache that must always be in your heart.

If someone paid you for the hours you spent sewing doll clothes, coaching 4-H demonstrations, teaching me to embroider, helping with crafts and baking projects for the county fair, teaching me to write thank-you notes, and listening to piano practice, you would be a rich woman.

You also taught us to appreciate our extended family. You made sure we got to know aunts, uncles and cousins. You encouraged me to mail Valentines to great-aunts and cookies to shut-in great-uncles. You impressed on me the importance of giving to those who cannot give back.

When my brother and I came home from school, you always had a snack waiting for us. You were never too busy to sit down and ask about our day. It didn’t occur to me that there were kids who went home to empty houses, or mothers who didn’t want to be bothered to listen to their children.

You used to comment that some kids were just “thrown up” instead of “raised up.” Thank you for being a mom who didn’t expect us to raise ourselves.

Thank you for spending time with me, for teaching me how to be independent, and for being the kind of parent who believed I could do anything I set my mind to.