Passing through Mitchell, travelers on Interstate 90 can see the bustling activity of Dakotafest from the road, but visitors will take it at a walking pace, strolling the dusty streets and visiting tents of the three-day farm show.

Dakotafest is set for Aug. 15-17, and nearly 500 exhibitors will bring their latest equipment, technology and services.

New this year, visitors can see equipment in action with demonstrations from two equipment companies. Butler Machinery will run a ride and drive tractor test area on 40,800 square feet of space at Seed Row, located on the south end of the show grounds. All day, Butler will have the Fendt 700 Series revved up for farmers to try.

At their usual booth space, No. 506, the company, which started in North Dakota and expanded to 18 locations across North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska, will have an array of machinery from Fendt, Massey Ferguson, Claas and other manufacturers.

Hustler, a New Zealand-based company that specializes in livestock feeding equipment, will have a demonstration area outside the northeast show gate. Hustler will be demonstrating its round and square bale processors at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day. Applicator sprayer demonstrations are at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Hustler has dealers in Brookings, Watertown and Winner, South Dakota and Valentine, Nebraska.

“The demos are big,” said Niki Jones, spokeswoman with IDEAg, a division of the American Farm Bureau that puts on Farmfest and Dakotafest.

If livestock equipment is more your pace, the BioZyme Livestock Tent on the southwest corner of the show grounds will have cattle chute demonstrations and company presentations each day at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“The livestock tent is always busy,” Jones said.

Livestock Tent educational sessions at 11:30 a.m. each day will cover different products. Tuesday’s topic is BioZyme for animal performance with senior sales manager Bob Burkham. At Wednesday’s talk, Dr. Chris Cassady from BioZyme will discuss the benefits of Amaferm, a prebiotic designed to enhance digestibility. Thursday, Nebraska-based sale manager Kevin Glaubius will present information on energy and protein needs in cows and how you can get more out of your forage.

The main education sessions take place in the Reaves Buildings Dakotafest Education Center located in the northwest corner of the show grounds. The farm bill and farm finance are the big topics this year.

South Dakota producers have top leadership positions at a number of national ag organizations, and several will be on hand Tuesday for an update on their top priorities. Called South Dakota Ag Forward, the panel is planned for noon Tuesday. Speakers include:

Scott VanderWal, vice president of the American Farm Bureau Federation

Jeff Kippley, vice president at National Farmers Union

Justin Tupper, president of the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association

Craig Anderson, director on the National Pork Producers Council

Brett Kenzy, president and District III director for R-CALF

Brandon Wipf, director on the American Soybean Association

Grant Rix, Tri-State Neighbor Crop Watcher and action team member on the National Corn Growers Association (Invited)

“It will be interesting to learn from state and national leaders as they discuss their priorities,” Jones said.

Tuesday’s afternoon session will cover ways farmers and ranchers can mitigate risk in a changing economic time. Chad Dlouhy and Sarah Semerad from Farmers Mutual of Nebraska will discuss how insurance claims are facing hurdles due to severe storms and shortages of critical materials and parts and how inflation has hit the industry.

At Wednesday’s morning finance session, Alan Grafton of Pinion will discuss why it’s important to keep managerial books and how to get better insights for making decisions on the farm. The noon session that day will have Ross Nadgwick of Van Ahn & Co. and Mike Minor of Professional Ag Marketing talking about how to navigate volatility in the market.

South Dakota’s delegation from Washington, D.C., will be on the Dakotafest stage at 1 p.m. Wednesday for an update on the farm bill.

Also at the Education Center, Legacy Law attorneys Ryan Fargen and Tye Wangberg will talk taxes, business entities and carbon pipeline easements at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Thursday is dedicated to the women of agriculture. A program is planned at 10:30 a.m. in the Education Center. Peggy Schlechter, a community vitality specialist with South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension, will talk about how agritourism is an avenue to advocate for agriculture.

After her address, one of five finalists will be named the Dakotafest Woman Farmer or Rancher of the Year.

For those looking to relax and enjoy the lighter side of Dakotafest, the Networking Lounge will have live music, and for the first time at Dakotafest, alcoholic beverages. Billy Lurken will play at noon to 2 p.m. each day. The Johnny Cash Roadshow performs 2-4 p.m. Wednesday.

“It will be an opportunity for people to get out of the sun, have a drink and listen to some live music,” Jones said.

The Networking Lounge is in the northeast corner of the farm show grounds. Next door is the kids pedal pull, which takes place at 1 p.m. each day.

At 1:30 p.m. each day, head to the SDSU Extension booth No. 216 for an ice cream social.

Near the Education Center, check out some old iron in the antique tractor museum.

The show is runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Tickets are $10 at the gate or $7 online at dakotafest.com. Kids 17 and under get in free.

If You Go Dakotafest schedule Tuesday, Aug. 15 9 a.m. – Show opens All Day – Butler Machinery Premium Ride and Drive Demonstrations, Booth #SR14 All Day – Antique Tractor Museum, Reaves’ Innovation Campus 10 a.m. – Hustler Equipment Demonstrations: Round and Square Bale Processor, Outside Northeast Gate 10 a.m. – Chute Demonstrations and Company Presentations, BioZyme Livestock Tent 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Business Entities, Taxes, Carbon Pipeline Easements and More, Dakotafest Education Building 11 a.m. – Hustler Equipment’s Applicator Sprayer Demonstrations, Outside Northeast Gate 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Benefits of Using BioZyme Bob Burkham, senior manager of national sales for Biozyme Inc., BioZyme Livestock Tent Noon to 1 p.m. – South Dakota Ag Forward: Top Priorities for State and National Commodities, Dakotafest Education Building Noon to 2 p.m. – Live music by Billy Lurken, Networking Lounge 1 p.m. – Pedal Pull, Northeast Corner of the Show Grounds 1-2 p.m. – How Farmers and Ranchers Can Help Mitigate Risk in a Changing Economic Time, Dakotafest Education Building 1:30 p.m. – Chute Demonstrations and Company Presentations, BioZyme Livestock Tent 1:30 p.m. – SDSU Ice Cream Social, SDSU Extension Booth 216 2-3 p.m. – Hustler Equipment Demonstrations: Round and Square Bale Processor, Outside Northeast Gate 3 p.m. – Hustler Equipment’s Applicator Sprayer Demonstrations, Outside Northeast Gate 4 p.m. – Show closes Wednesday, Aug. 16 9 a.m. – Show opens All Day – Butler Machinery Premium Ride and Drive Demonstrations, Booth #SR14 All Day – Antique Tractor Museum, Reaves’ Innovation Campus 10 a.m. – Hustler Equipment Demonstrations: Round and Square Bale Processor, Outside Northeast Gate 10 a.m. – Chute Demonstrations and Company Presentations, BioZyme Livestock Tent 10 a.m. to noon – Hands in Harvest: Celebrating the Stories of Women in Agriculture Woman’s Brunch, Highland Conference Center 10:30 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. – Farm Financial Management: Knowing Your Numbers, Dakotafest Education Building 11 a.m. – Hustler Equipment’s Applicator Sprayer Demonstrations, Outside Northeast Gate 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Benefits of Amaferm, BioZyme Livestock Tent Noon to 1 p.m. – Navigating Volatile Commodity and Livestock Markets, Dakotafest Education Building Noon to 2 p.m. – Live music by Billy Lurken, Networking Lounge 1 p.m. – Pedal Pull, Northeast Corner of the Show Grounds 1 -2:30 p.m. – South Dakota Congressional Delegation Farm Bill Update, Dakotafest Education Building 1:30 p.m. – Chute Demonstrations and Company Presentations, BioZyme Livestock Tent 1:30 p.m. – SDSU Ice Cream Social, SDSU Extension Booth 216 2-3 p.m. – Hustler Equipment Demonstrations: Round and Square Bale Processor, Outside Northeast Gate 2-4 p.m. – Live music by The Johnny Cash Roadshow, Networking Lounge 3 p.m. – Hustler Equipment’s Applic8r Sprayer Demonstrations, Outside Northeast Gate 4 p.m. – Show closes Thursday, Aug. 17 9 a.m. – Show opens All Day – Butler Machinery Premium Ride and Drive Demonstrations, Booth #SR14 All Day – Antique Tractor Museum, Reaves’ Innovation Campus 9:30 -10:20 a.m. – Changing Hands, Dakotafest Education Building 10 a.m. – Hustler Equipment Demonstrations: Round and Square Bale Processor, Outside Northeast Gate 10 a.m. – Chute Demonstrations and Company Presentations, BioZyme Livestock Tent 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Women in Ag Event and Dakotafest Woman Farmer and Rancher of the Year Award, Dakotafest Education Building 11 a.m. – Hustler Equipment’s Applicator Sprayer Demonstrations, Outside Northeast Gate 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Get More Out of Your Forage, BioZyme Livestock Tent Noon to 2 p.m. – Live music by Billy Lurken, Networking Lounge 1 p.m. –Pedal Pull, Northeast Corner of the Show Grounds 1:30 p.m. – Chute Demonstrations and Company Presentations, BioZyme Livestock Tent 1:30 p.m. – SDSU Ice Cream Social, SDSU Extension Booth 216 2-3 p.m. – Hustler Equipment Demonstrations: Round and Square Bale Processor, Outside Northeast Gate 3 p.m. – Hustler Equipment’s Applicator Sprayer Demonstrations, Outside Northeast Gate 4 p.m. – Show closes