Hot, hot, hot is what the weather is shaping up for this week, July 22-27, here in western South Dakota.
With this heat wave moving in and no rain the last few week, the rolling plains have sure changed. The lush, green grass keeps getting drier day by day. The shades of green in the hayfields and pastures have turned lighter.
Our haying came to a sudden stop last week with both the hydro swing and the baler braking down in the same day. With the breakdowns and the pastures drying up, it made the decision to be done haying for us. The little bit we have left to do isn’t worth a fire that could be detrimental for our community.
The wheat fields in our area have turned golden. While out checking cattle July 20, I saw the first harvested field. Wheat harvest is on in western South Dakota.
Pasture rotations have continued as usual the last couple of weeks, along with checking herd health, keeping mineral out, and continually checking water in the dams and tanks.
The kids wrapped up their second rodeo play days series July 19 at H & M Arena, a great community arena between Marcus and Howes, South Dakota. A big shout out to all the volunteers that make these community events happen. And thank you to the sponsors that come along side of them to make it financially possible.
We have our last play day of the year July 27 in Dupree, South Dakota, at the Lazy E-G Playday Series. We have enjoyed every one. It has been so enjoyable to watch the whole group of kids improve week by week in each series we participated in.
I need to take a moment to thank my dear friend and neighbor Karen Miller who has made it possible for my kids to participate in these events this year. She has come along side of them, coaching, encouraging, showing and sharing her immense talents with our whole family. There aren’t words to say how grateful this mama’s heart is!
People are also reading…
Our oldest, Aspen, got back July 23 from 10 days at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillett, Wyoming, where she helped my sister with her MJ Belts booth throughout the whole finals. If you are looking for a one-of-a-kind leather product from a family-owned and local South Dakota business, look her up at MJBelts.net.
The big happenings coming up for our family and community is the annual Faith Stock Show and Rodeo. This year marks the 113th year for this event.
It takes place Aug. 8-13. Our whole family looks forward to this week all year long. We are helping this year by organizing the Pen of Three Show, scheduled for Friday, Aug. 11. We are excitedly looking forward to this event!
Other events will include
• PRCA Bronc Match
• Ranch Rodeo
• Multiple Rodeo Performances
• Indian Relay Races
• Carnival
• Saturday and Sunday Parades
Just to name a few. If you are going to be anywhere close to Faith, South Dakota, those dates, plan to attend. You won’t be disappointed!