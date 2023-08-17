Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Tri-State Neighbor Columnist Follow Lainie Kringen-Scholtz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

One of the aspects of veterinary medicine that I am most passionate about is bovine podiatry. I absolutely love looking at the feet to find causes of lameness.

As they say with horses, “no foot, no horse.” It is the same for cattle, and we have to be very thorough when approaching these cases because without the foot, the producer will lose the productivity of that animal. Diagnostics such as nerve blocks and radiographs can be extremely helpful. This is a case I had this week.

Signalment and Presentation

A 6 year old black Angus bull used for pasture breeding presented on farm for a lameness exam.

History

The pastures were being checked four days prior to his lameness exam. The producer noticed that he was lame on his right front. At this time, there was no obvious cause, so he was treated with tilmicosin. He was brought up to the barn so that he could be kept inside, under fans, and in a small pen for monitoring and further treatment if necessary.

Over the course of the next few days, the bull’s condition continued to worsen. He started just getting up on his hind limbs and remaining down on his front limbs causing compression sores. He became gaunt because he was not drinking and eating as much as normal.

Because of his poor response to therapy and his severe lameness, a lameness exam was scheduled on farm.

Physical Exam

On physical exam, the bull was down in his pen. With much coaxing, he got up slowly and was 4/5 lame on the right front. He would walk a few feet at a time before needing a break. His back was held in kyphosis (rounded) and the hindlimbs stayed well underneath him while he was standing.

His body condition was 5/9, which is normal. The right front medial (inside) claw had a horizontal opening distal to the coronary band on the medial aspect that was about two inches long. There was purulent exudate (pus) coming from the opening.

Diagnostics

Radiographs were taken of the right front foot and noted that there was a significant amount of coffin bone destruction, along with gas opacities indicating septic arthritis. This most likely was due to a foot abscess but could have been a penetrating foreign body as well, such as a nail.

Discussion with Client

The prognosis for this bull to finish out the season as a breeding piece was guarded due to the significant lameness that was quickly worsening and the radiographic changes that indicated a septic coffin joint.

The most common treatment for a chronically septic coffin joint would be claw amputation, but with his weight and age, putting that much pressure on his lateral claw could leave him with a remaining high grade lameness. Arthrodesis of the joint was not an option due to the chronicity and severity. Claw amputations in mature bulls require over one month of care in bandage changes, pain medications, antibiotics, and small pen rest. Even with treatment and aftercare, the question would remain if he would be sound enough to pasture breed.

This bull had been taken to the stud several times throughout his life and was never able to freeze semen, so staying at the stud to freeze semen was not an option either. After weighing all the options, both the producer and I agreed that humane euthanasia was warranted.

Euthanasia

The bull was given ketamine, butorphanol, and xylazine intravenously causing him to lay down in an adequate and humane plane of anesthesia for euthanasia. From there, a newly approved method of euthanasia was selected called intrathecal lidocaine euthanasia.

I placed a spinal needle at the atlanto-occipital joint, which is the joint space right behind the poll of the skull. It is there that I gained access to the subarachnoid space where cerebrospinal fluid flowed abundantly from the needle. Lidocaine was administered into this fluid which flows around the brain and spinal cord resulting in a humane and fast passing.

Necropsy

The right front medial claw was removed and cut in a sagittal plane. Just under the coffin bone, we saw a significant lesion where the solar corium (vascular tissue between the coffin bone and the sole) had catastrophic failure due to the coffin joint infection, which would have been the cause of his severe and worsening lameness.

Acknowledgements

Thank you to the producer who let me share this case study, the radiographs, and the necropsy photo. I know it was a very hard decision to make and a very hard day to say goodbye.

A huge thank you to Jake Stonefield and Doug Russo for helping me interpret the sagittal section. It’s often not what you know, but who you know, and I am blessed to know the best.