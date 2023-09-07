The crop is developing rapidly with no rain and relatively high temperatures daily since the last report.
We decided to take a fourth cutting of alfalfa, except for one new spring seeded alfalfa field. I thought we should leave what’s there to retain snow to ensure a good first cutting next spring. The fields we cut responded well to the rain received a few weeks ago. The areas of good soil had abundant hay and lighter soils were less.
CRP hay has been gathered and stacked. Road ditch hay is complete. Yahoo! Overall, yields were less than average, but acceptable.
We do not chop any corn for silage, but those who do had to act fast. The crop continues to dry down quickly. I believe that all in our area have completed in the last few days. Reports have come back mixed. Some are pleasantly surprised, and others disappointed. Much variability across the fields is evident.
Soybean fields are changing rapidly as well. Yields will be all over the place this year.
The truck shop is still busy with inspections and repairs. A sense of urgency is in the air, as harvest looks begin earlier than normal.
We will be checking over our own equipment soon. We store equipment “ready” for the next season, but seem to find something that needs attention before we hit the ground running.
Calves are going through creep feed quickly as they grow. Pairs are still out on pasture, but some groups will need relocating with pastures deteriorating. We turn the cattle out on stalks as soon as the first corn fields are harvested. We typically wean the calves around the second week in November.
The two younger kids returned to school Aug. 28. The older two began classes at SDSU Aug. 21.
We enjoyed watching the Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band, and Katelyn’s debut as a Pride member at the opening SDSU football victory over Western Oregon Thursday night. Go Jacks!
Scott Wittnebel farms with his brother Bart. Their kids make of an able crew of helpers raising corn, soybeans, hay and small grains and a cow-calf herd in western Minnesota’s Lac Qui Parle County.