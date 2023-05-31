The alfalfa cutting began May 23. Now we can’t decide if we want rain or we want it to hold off for two weeks, which is about how long our first crop usually takes.
We normally cut about 200 acres a day, but to get started we cut nearly 800 acres in two days. Now we will probably cut less each day. There sure doesn’t seem to be much of a chance for rain as of today.
The rain May 22 is the last rain we have had. That sure made it easy to finish our corn and bean planting. We are very happy with our stands. They seem close to perfect.
The new alfalfa is doing well, but mostly growing down, not up as the soil continues to dry. Both Derik and I put Valor on our ground last fall, and it seems to have done a good job. We were also able to get a pre on our beans that seems to be working. I’m thinking we’ll probably start spraying corn within a week.
We plant mostly 100 to 105-day corn. Derik tried some 113-day this year. I’m thinking our dryer will probably get some use. We usually dry over half our corn anyway.
Most of our beans are a 2.5 with a few acres under a 2.
Jackie’s daughter, Addie, has started driver’s ed, so everyone needs to be extra careful in or near Sanborn County for a while.
An update from Jackie
We finished planting beans on Saturday, May 22. All of our cows are out on grass for the summer.
Stella and I made some strawberry rhubarb jelly from rhubarb plants that have been a part of our family for a long time. Making jelly always makes me think of my Grandma Jones, a hard working woman who truly loved farm life.
Derik and I went out to check on a sick calf after getting the kids settled for the evening. We ended up loading it up and bringing it home to hopefully nurse back to health and return to her mother. Either that or the kids will have a new summer pet to care for.
The warm weather has given us days to be outside, work on projects around the yard and try to avoid being eaten alive by gnats. What keeps gnats away? I need to know.
Mike Brosnan raises hay and row crops between Huron and Woonsocket, S.D. He works with his daughter and son-in-law Jackie and Derik Kleinsasser.