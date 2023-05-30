Heading into Memorial Day weekend, Crop Watcher Blake Burggraff was waiting to bale his first cutting of alfalfa, and it was looking good.

“It’s just a gorgeous crop of alfalfa,” he said. “It looks like the highest quality hay we can put up normally at and the end of the year. I’m really happy.”

Burggraff began his first cutting May 22 but had to wait for the afternoon because of equipment breakdowns. It wasn’t ideal because the plant doesn’t wilt the same as in the morning, he said, but it turned out well.

The Burggraffs make small square bales, and picking them up after baling takes longer than if they made big, round bales. He was hoping for the fair weather to hold through the holiday weekend so they could complete the work.

The Hartford area got an 1.58 inches of rain over Mother’s Day weekend.

“That really helped us out,” Burggraff said.

His hemp crop responded well. It was about 6-8 inches tall the last week of May. Condition varied depending on the field.

The best looking crop was on ground that had been growing sorghum Sudan grass the year before. It’s about a year ahead of the other fields into this diverse crop rotation, which Burggraff suspects is helping. Another hemp field that was planted on last year’s soybean ground and fertilized with a heavy layer of manure is looking nice, he said. The hemp that followed an oat cover crop could use some improvement.

Weed control is the main issue. Burggraff said he would like to have planted the oat cover crop deeper and seeded it sooner to help control the weeds. With another nice shot of rain, he suspects the hemp will get tall enough to shade out some weeds.

He is curious what the hemp crop will look like later in the season. Last year it seemed some of the stands that looked the best out the gate were the worst in the end, he said.

In an effort to get ahead of weeds like curly dock next year, Burggraff plans to plant a higher biomass cover crop after oat harvest in July. He’ll use a mix he designed himself that features tropical sunn hemp.

“It needs to have more plants out there to shade out the weeds,” he said.

While Burggraff gave his report over the phone, his wife Sarah was moving goats to a new paddock. With management intensive grazing, they move daily.

“We try to keep the freshest stuff in front of them,” Burggraff said.

The idea is to heavily graze a small portion of pasture and rely on hoof action to trample grass into a mat-like soil cover. The mat protects the soil from wind erosion and keeps it cooler, which helps retain moisture and keep the soil biology active.

Burggraff likes that grazing goats compared to cattle allows him to put so many more hooves on each acre doing the trampling work. He estimates he can support four or five goats on the same amount of fodder as one cow could need.

“That’s 12 more hooves per cow unit, so you get way more hooves packing it down,” he said.

The goats are kidding on pasture. As of May 25, 16 moms, many of them first-time moms, had kidded 24 babies, making for a 1.5-kid average.

In the coming weeks, Burggraff will tackling weeds and helping his dad and uncle chop alfalfa silage. He also plans to plant sorghum Sudan for his dad. They use it as forage, chopping the first crop and grazing it the second time around.

“It’s just like super corn,” he said. “For a forage, it’s really something.”