Unseasonable 80-degree weather allowed Blake Burggraff to start fieldwork in Hartford, South Dakota, April 13. That’s when he planted oats.

Burggraff is growing industrial hemp for the second year, and he planted his 60 acres later than he would have liked. The field was seeded May 2, but by then, the weeds had already taken off. Because Burggraff is growing with organic and no-till methods, he’ll be hand removing those weeds in the weeks to come. It’s not a fun task, he said, but he’s hoping to stay ahead of the weeds.

In future years, he hopes it his diverse crop rotation will help suppress weeds. He’ll plant a cover crop of rye after the hemp is harvested and graze it in the srping.

“That will give us a lot better weed control,” he said. “The more diversity, the more you can break up these weed cycles.”

State regulations require hemp growers to have their fields inspected. Burggraff will be filing his paperwork with the state within 30 days of planting. The South Dakota Industrial Hemp Association is working to advocate for the reduction of the paperwork involved for repeat hemp growers, he said.

Goat kidding is also keeping Burggraff busy lately. They had 22 moms and four sets of twins as of May 12. Kidding on pasture was giving them a great start.

“It’s so great to see them out on the green grass,” Burggraff said.

To supplement protein needed for the moms feeding their babies and also the bottle calves on pasture, he’s feeding hydroponically grown oat fodder. Penciling out the cost of feeding fodder compared to small square bales, Burggraff estimates it costs him about $1.50 per day for fodder and $5 for alfalfa.

“That’s a big difference over the long haul,” he said. “It’s so much better for the rumen.”

Good feed and longer daylight hours has prompted the chickens to lay plentifully. The Burggraffs sell eggs locally through Dakota Fresh Food Hub and supply Sanaa’s Gourmet restaurant in Sioux Falls.