Our area is getting prepared for the South Dakota State Fair Aug. 31 through Sept. 4.
We always look forward to that event. The food at the fair and the amount of people in Huron is great.
My wife and I started being volunteer ushers for the grandstand performances. It’s fun doing something so different for a few days.
I have replanted 200 acres of alfalfa. A day later we received 0.45 of an inch of rain. When you only plant it about a half inch deep you need a couple of rains to keep it going. The new little plants came up pretty good. But as of right now the extremely hot, dry and windy weather is doing its best to kill it again. I’ll have only one more chance to replant again in the spring – not the way I wanted this to go.
Our two grandsons, Ezra and Calvin, from Minneapolis spent about a week with us. They really enjoyed riding in the balers, copiloting semis and stacking bales with me in the payloader. I seem to forget how inquisitive little boys can be. At last count, I answered 9,637 questions and they are still here.
We have now finished our third crop about one week late. I just hate not cutting alfalfa on time, but the weather just didn’t allow that to happen.
We have bordered our alfalfa fields for grasshoppers, hoping for a fourth crop but not sure with this dry weather we will have one that’s worth cutting.
Our spare time on the farm has been used for working on combines and heads, spraying more weeds and mowing ditches. The hay market continues to be good. Most of it is delivered out of state. Our larger customers have placed their orders for the winter and agreed on prices. We normally store the hay until they need it.
Hope to see you all at the fair, and if you can’t find your seat at the grandstand, just ask and we will seat you somewhere – possibly the wrong seat. But hey, who cares. We’re just volunteers.
Mike Brosnan raises hay and row crops between Huron and Woonsocket, S.D. He works with his daughter and son-in-law Jackie and Derik Kleinsasser.