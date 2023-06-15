A Friday morning shower brought 0.40 of an inch of rain to the Hartford area, but it wasn’t enough to turn around the oat crop at Blake Burggraff’s farm.

“We’re in such a deficit,” he said.

After suffering through hot weather and dry conditions since April, his oat crop looked to be failing, he said. The weeds took advantage of the heat and grew up fast, so Burggraff used a mower to knock them down.

In the areas missed by the mower, the crop was a 1-1 ½.feet tall and heading out. It wasn’t in the boot stage very long, and the heading stage came in the heat, which destroys the grain’s test weight, Burggraff said.

“Oats is just a sucker for heat,” he said.

He’ll have to decide what to do with the 34 acres of oat he contracted for cover crop seed. He was also worried about growing enough oat seed to use in the hydroponic fodder he grows himself.

While the rain was too little and too late for the oats, Burggraff hopes it will help his hemp crop. Where hemp was planted on ground that had grown sorghum Sudan last season and was in regenerative management the longest, the crop was belly-button deep and looking good. Though, Burggraff still wishes his hemp was planted earlier. Where volunteer plants sprung up, they were big and “gorgeous,” he said.

In some spots, the hemp was just 6-8 inches tall. A recent soil sample showed a PH over 8 in those areas is holding the crop back. Burggraff suspects that’s from over applying lime in the past, and in some areas they may be farming the subsoil. Any problems from high PH, he said, have been exacerbated by drought in recent years.

Rather than solve the problem with chemical and fertilizer, his goal is to build new soil by applying manure and growing as many roots as possible. So, once this hemp crop is harvested, he’ll put a cover crop on and graze it with management intensive grazing next spring.

Burggraff helped plant sorghum Sudan on his dad’s ground recently. Planted on a Monday, it was up by Friday everywhere but on some ground where the cows had been running that had to be tilled. On tilled ground, it’s difficult to get rain to infiltrate, so those seeds are still sitting in dry soil.

Lately, the goats have been grazing the Burggraffs’ lawn, which they seeded with a mix of clover species two years ago. They move the goats daily, so each paddock is grazed only two or three days out of the year with long rest periods for regrowth in between. The clover comes back soon after the goats move on to the next paddock.

“It’s such bright, leafy growth for them to be grazing,” he said. “We see amazing results from management intensive grazing.”

Burggraff was a little concerned that many goats failed to kid. Not every goat is designed to breed so late in the season, he said, but he would rather they kid in pasture in May than in the barn in February. This year, they all had their babies and started nursing without assistance on pasture.

The broiler chickens were grazing the clover in a movable pen called a chicken tractor. Burggraff enjoys watching the Cornish breed grow quickly. They’ll hopefully be ready to butcher at the end of July for the Burggraff household.