We wrapped up the 2023 planting season May 28, earlier than normal despite the late start.
Corn spraying is complete, and we just started post-emerge soybean spraying. The pre-emerge program was a success with recent rains activating the chemical. Our main weed enemy is waterhemp. There’s some scattered Canada thistle and some volunteer corn as well.
We received 0.4 of an inch of rain on Memorial Day, followed by a half inch May 31. A narrow band of rain came through June 10, and we received an inch, with lesser amounts to the east and west.
The first cutting of alfalfa was laid down June 1. Despite getting rained out with a small shower while finishing, low humidity, warm temperatures and winds were beneficial in getting up some good quality hay by June 6-7, which is uncommon for our area. It usually takes more than a good week before first cutting is fit to bale.
People are also reading…
In a really good first cutting, we get close to three bales per acre. This years cutting was just shy of two bales per acre, which we are grateful for.
The road ditch hay cutting marathon has begun and will continue until soybean harvest. Enough said.
The family worked cattle the week of Memorial Day. It’s always a good project after the rain.
Pastures are shorter than usual, but they’re green and growing. Stock ponds are adequate.
We are cleaning up and maintaining spring tillage and planting equipment, another family bonding experience which ranks right up there with picking rocks and fencing.
Weather cooperated allowing the completion of two tiling projects where we added additional seepage lines to improve drainage.
An update on the iron deficiency chlorosis (IDC) test, soybeans are growing good. The different varieties are starting to show tolerance levels, and we will continue studying this throughout the growing season.
Scott Wittnebel farms with his brother Bart. Their kids make of an able crew of helpers raising corn, soybeans, hay and small grains and a cow-calf herd in western Minnesota’s Lac Qui Parle County.