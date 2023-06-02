When they’re not busy in their own fields, the Rix brothers of Groton, South Dakota, are serving other farmers.

In addition to growing corn and soybeans in Brown and Day counties, Grant and Jarrett Rix operate a shop where they service farm equipment. A year ago, they added commercial trucking to their enterprise, hauling grain and also machinery for dealerships in Fargo, North Dakota, Benson, Minnesota and Grand Island, Nebraska.

New this spring, they added to the list of services by providing commercial applications for a local cooperative.

Tri-State Neighbor will follow their work through this growing season as Grant Rix provides Crop Watcher reports from northeastern South Dakota.

While this spring has been cold with some late season snow, it’s shaping up to a better start to the growing season than a year ago. The area was hit with 4 inches of rain then the ground froze, leaving moisture nowhere to go. The Rixes were unable to plant a third of their fields.

“We were down in acres quite a bit,” Grant said.

It requires significant work to manage those prevented planting acres, he said. They attempt to control weeds and improve the soil by spraying and growing cover crops.

“You just never get ahead,” Grant said.

This year, some warm April days helped dry fields. While Grant expects to have some prevent plant acres this year, it won’t be full fields like a year ago.

Despite the rough start to the 2022 crop year, yields ended up about average. Some ground that didn’t get enough rain produced poor yields, but some areas yielded well, Grant said.

Rix Farms storms some grain on farm. Much of the corn goes to the Poet ethanol plant in Groton. Soybeans go to AGP in Aberdeen, a facility that, since opening in 2019, made growing soybeans in northeastern South Dakota more enticing, according to Grant.

“It’s been a game changer for soybeans in this area,” he said.

This year, fieldwork started April 10 spreading fertilizer. They’ll be testing a new in-furrow fungicide system from FMC called 3hrive 3D and installing an applicator on one corn planter. The idea is to do away with the need for any in-season fungicide applications, Grant said.

Rix Farms continually incorporates new technology to help improve the operation.

“I always like to do something different,” Grant said. “We’re trying to maximize yield.”

Grant, 39, is a fifth generation farmer. He and his twin brother have gradually transitioned to running the operation. Their dad, Roger, continues to serve as chairman of the board and is on the farm every day.

Grant takes the role of the farm agronomist and operations manager, using his agronomy degree from South Dakota State University and a background working in corn breeding for a major seed producer. He joined the South Dakota Corn Growers Association board in 2018 and has one year left of his term on the utilization council after serving as president of that board. He is a graduate of The Executive Program for Agricultural Producers (TEPAP).

Jarrett serves as business manager after studying construction management and engineering at North Dakota State University and managing large construction projects around the country. Jarrett has a master’s degree and is a graduate of the South Dakota Agricultural and Rural Leadership Program as well as TEPAP. He and his wife have two kids, ages 3 and 2 months.

Grant and his wife Tracy have three boys: Gideon, 9, Conrad, 7, and Roscoe, 4. Grant serves on the area school board and is president of the North Central Special Education Cooperative. He is township supervisor and treasurer of the Brown County Watershed District board.