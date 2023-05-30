Hello from Nassau, Minnesota. Many farmers in the area finished planting both corn and soybeans by May 20. I believe all will be complete by Memorial Day weekend this year. Even the low ground and potholes are getting planted.
The early planted corn stands look excellent. Soil conditions were great and we received rain. After the 0.8 of an inch May 13, planting resumed on the 16 and we’ve been going nonstop since, as no rains have fallen.
We are planting into good moisture despite the low humidity, high winds and temps in the 80s. We will welcome rain as the Lord sees fit. Some of our fields have relatively high ph soils. Our management in these areas has been continuous corn verses crop rotation. Drainage tile has improved the soil tremendously, proven by the increase in corn yields, and we mbelieve it has reduced the salt content in the soil as well.
People are also reading…
Following several years of planting corn, soybeans have been planted on these acres to test whether or not they will thrive. We are keeping up with pre-emerge soybean spray, and we do all post-emerge on corn.
Fields look really clean yet, but we planned to be spraying Monday or Tuesday, May 29 or 30, weather permitting. We’re planning to get the cattle worked after Memorial Day. We’re giving the pastures a little time to get ahead before sending cattle out.
Alfalfa fields are coming down and dairy producers are chopping quickly as the humidity is so low. New seeded alfalfa is germinating but will appreciate a drink soon.
Fence fixing seems to never end, especially after a hard winter. The high water experienced after the rapid snow melt left our pasture river crossings nonexistent. Much fence rebuilding will be needed prior to turnout.
Until next time.
Scott Wittnebel farms with his brother Bart. Their kids make of an able crew of helpers raising corn, soybeans, hay and small grains and a cow-calf herd in western Minnesota’s Lac Qui Parle County.