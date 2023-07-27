Corn rootworm has never been a huge problem on the farm of brothers Chet and Charles Edinger west of Mitchell, South Dakota – until this year.

“This is an abnormally buggy year in general,” Chet Edinger said from the phone July 21.

He used to be able to rely on their three- or four-crop rotation to break up the pest cycle. Now he’s found the pollen-loving corn rootworm beetles snacking on his sunflower pollen and says the pests are worse than ever.

Crop rotation on the Edingers’ farm ground in Aurora, Davis and Sanborn counties is no longer enough, he said.

“We always thought we could get away from it,” he said. “That’s proven to be not the case anymore.”

Last winter’s heavy snow is an indication that corn rootworm populations will be strong this year, according to Adam Varenhorst, entomologist with South Dakota State University Extension.

“Snow cover is really good for rootworm,” he said, giving a presentation during a field day at the university’s Southeast Research Farm in Beresford July 11.

Northern corn rootworm adults had just started to emerge then, making it time to place sticky cards in fields to monitor for the bug. Those can be purchased at farm and garden supply stores. Experts recommend replacing them weekly through August, and if they catch more than two adults per trap per day for a week, farmers should consider management strategies for the next time the field is planted to corn.

Beetles are the adult stage of the pest. While they can cause yield loss by clipping silks when corn is pollinating, the larvae below ground is what does all of the damage as it munches on roots. Without strong roots, the corn isn’t able to absorb the nutrients it needs and the plant can start to tip.

“When it’s hot and dry, a plant like this is probably going to fall behind,” said Jeff Fuls, examining the roots of a rootworm-damaged corn plant at a test plot near Chester, South Dakota.

Fuls is a technical agronomist with DeKalb and Asgrow covering northeastern South Dakota. Growing in the Chester test plot is a corn hybrid the company will release for next season. It has a new trait technology that protects it from corn rootworm larvae.

The technology from Bayer, known as VT4Pro, uses RNA interference (RNAi) for the first time in insect control in corn, Fuls said.

“We’re taking a new angle to help control rootworm,” he said.

It interferes with the RNA message in the corn rootworm. The technology differs from other rootworm protection known as crygene technology, that targets the stomach of the rootworm. VT4Pro has both forms of protection, and it’s Roundup ready.

The new mode of action comes at a time when rootworm populations are “skyrocketing” in South Dakota, as Fuls put it, and they’re getting smarter. The pest has learned how to get around some of the things farmers do to manage them, as Edinger found.

Both the northern and western corn rootworms have adapted to a corn-soybean rotation, Fuls said. Western corn rootworm will fly into bean fields to lay their eggs, expecting the larvae to hatch when it’s planted to corn the next spring. The northern variety adapted with an extended diapause, meaning it takes longer for eggs to hatch. They sit dormant for two winters and hatch in the second year when the field is typically rotated back to corn.

“Mother nature will figure a way around your technology and try to eat your lunch,” Edinger said.

The Edingers hadn’t used below-ground traits to protect their corn from rootworm, but Chet thought it might be needed, along with in-furrow insecticide when they plant next year’s corn. He may also rotate more acres to wheat.

For this year, he’s hoping the roots are stable enough to take up nutrients and the corn will finish strong. Some damaged stands were starting to tip. That could create harvest issues, so it may need to be combined wet while it’s still upright.

“It’s one thing after the other,” Edinger said.

Other pests, problems to watch

Soybeans and corn are hitting the homestretch, soaking in the sun and rains of summer to hit full bloom and fill their grain, but it’s also a time when disease and pests move in and compromise yields.

Taking stock of what’s causing problems in the field now can help farmers plan for harvest and decide which seed traits and management strategies to use in the coming years.

Grasshoppers on the move during hay season

Grasshoppers made their presence known in southeastern South Dakota in early July.

“They really enjoy dry conditions,” said Philip Rozeboom, research tech and integrated pest management coordinator for SDSU Extension, talking during the Beresford field day.

As hay and small grains such as oats are cut, grasshoppers move out and into other crops.

They can damage corn silks. If they’re clipped to within a half inch of the tip of the husk, Rozeboom said treating the hoppers could be helpful. In soybeans, the threshold for treatment is if the grasshoppers have eaten 20% of the leaf after flowering, which looks like quite a bit of greenery.

Numbers are less of a concern. While there are hundreds in the fields at the research farm, the soybean leaves look fine, so there’s no point in treating, he said.

Because grasshoppers start their attack at the edge, planting at a higher density around the field margins can help protect the larger stand, according to Rozeboom.

Resistant aphids continue spread

Soybean aphids started to appear in mid-July. Populations were large last year, Varenhorst said, so farmers should keep watch. When scouting, look under the newest leaf growth.

Aphids have been in South Dakota more than 20 years. The population exploded over the first decade and have since reached more of an equilibrium, Rozeboom said. The issue more recently, though, is that some populations are showing resistance to pyrethroids. The first resistant aphids were found in southwestern Minnesota in 2015. Those populations are spreading into South Dakota. Entomologists encourage using insecticides with different modes of action.

“Don’t use the same class of insecticide twice,” Rozeboom said.

SDSU to study rapid SCN test

Producers should test soil for soybean cyst nematodes (SCN), especially if it’s been five years or more since your last check, said Madalyn Shires, a new plant pathology specialist at SDSU Extension.

Starting this fall, a graduate student of hers will use grant funding to explore the possibility of a rapid test for SCN. The current test requires soil samples be sent to a lab where SCN eggs are counted. It takes around two weeks to get results, Shires said.

“Some weeks we get 70 or 80 tests in,” she said.

The SDSU lab provides free testing for SCN through a grant from the state’s soybean checkoff.

The rapid test would be based off a similar test for the root-knot nematode, she said.

“The goal is to get a rapid test where you can at least get a yes or a no in the field,” Shires said. “It can maybe help guide where you’re sampling at and you’ll be able to start making a management plan.”

The pest is showing resistance to the PI 88788 soybean line, but the problem isn’t as bad in South Dakota as is it elsewhere. Other states are seeing 40-60% of the SCN populations resistant to the trait, according to Shires, and in South Dakota it’s around 20%.

“They’re able to reproduce on it,” she said.

SCN will start to appear soon, and Shires expects numbers to be up, as they are in most drought years.

Universities take on gall midge control

Another soybean pest, the soybean gall midge, was spotted in southeastern South Dakota, but like last year, the pest hasn’t been as prolific as in the past. In 2018, damage was very visible and there was total yield loss at the field edge in some cases, according to Rozeboom.

“They’re there, but the soybeans seem to be tolerating them just fine,” he said.

The midge can overwinter in the soil and move from last year’s soybean field into neighboring fields growing soybeans the next year. That’s often why infestations start at the field’s edge.

As of mid-July, infested fields weren’t showing the obvious signs of gall midge damage.

SDSU and the University of Nebraska are testing control methods for the soybean gall midge, a newly documented pest that was found in 2015. They started in southeastern South Dakota and have moved into 32 counties.

Some insecticides have shown some promise, but most of the time the foliar treatments don’t work very well,” Varnhorst said.

That’s because the larvae are living in the stem near the base of the plant. The University of Nebraska has tested using drop nozzles to get the insecticide close to the fly with success. They’ve also tested “hilling,” or cultivating the soil to cover the fissure at the base of the plant where the flies enter and lay the eggs. Hilling has shown a 20% reduction in gall midge infestations, Rozeboom said, but it dries the soil.

“As far as the gall midge goes, it’s work in progress,” Varenhorst said.