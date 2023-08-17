A crowd watches a stubble mulch demonstration Aug. 11, 1959, in Chamberlain, South Dakota.
Fields of lightly tilled plant residue prevents wind and water erosion of the soil, conserves moisture, and adds organic matter to the soil.
This photo comes courtesy of the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum Sudlow Collection, 00-10-9 (22298)
