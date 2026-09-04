Every farm has one. A grain bin sitting behind the shop, half full of old debris, that nobody wants to climb into and clean out. Meanwhile, farmers raising grain that needs to be stored or saved for seed need dry, secure space. HOPPERCONE, based in Iroquois, wants farmers to look at that neglected bin differently this year. The company focuses on converting those forgotten bins into functional hopper bottom storage before the next harvest rolls in.
Why That Old Bin Is Worth a Second Look
Cleaning out a flat-bottom bin is nobody's favorite job. It's dirty, it's slow, and it often gets pushed to next year, then the year after that. HOPPERCONE's grain bin conversion service gives farmers another option. Instead of sweeping out years of buildup by hand, a hopper bottom retrofit changes how the bin empties itself. Grain and seed flow down and out through a steel hopper, cutting down on the physical work and time spent inside a confined bin.
That matters for safety. Entering a grain bin carries real risk, from entrapment to poor air quality, and any measure that reduces the need to climb inside and manually clear old grain is a measure worth taking. A hopper bottom retrofit means less time spent inside the bin and more grain moving out cleanly on its own.
Seed and Cover Crop Storage Made Simple
Storing grain meant for seed or cover crop brings its own headaches. It requires a clean, safe space that protects quality and keeps grain easy to manage. HOPPERCONE builds custom hoppers designed for grain bins, giving growers a dedicated solution for storing grain and saved seed without the extra hassle.
A custom hopper design means the retrofit process fits a range of bin sizes and setups. Farmers aren't stuck choosing between buying an entirely new bin or living with a storage system that doesn't work for their operation. HOPPERCONE's approach lets an existing structure serve a new purpose, whether that's dedicated seed storage, cover crop seed, or general grain handling equipment upgrades.
An Investment That Outlasts a Single Season
Grain storage decisions tend to stick around for decades. A hopper bottom conversion isn't just about fixing today's cleanout headache. It's about setting up infrastructure that the next generation on the farm will use without a second thought. Steel hoppers and bin accessories built for the long haul mean fewer repeat projects and more consistent grain handling year after year.
HOPPERCONE manufactures custom hoppers, bin parts, and full grain bins, giving farmers options whether they need a small retrofit or a larger industrial grain storage upgrade. The company's focus stays on practical solutions: bins that empty cleanly, hoppers that fit existing structures, and equipment built to handle real farm conditions.
What a Bin Conversion Means for You
Harvest doesn't wait, and neither does the need for reliable storage. Planning ahead allows farmers to complete bin conversions before combines start rolling. Waiting until harvest week to address a bin that won't empty properly puts pressure on an already busy schedule. Planning now means one less problem during the busiest stretch of the year.
Farmers considering a retrofit should reach out early. Custom hopper fabrication takes time, and scheduling installation before harvest requires lead time on both design and delivery. HOPPERCONE's team works directly with farm operations to figure out what bin, what hopper style, and what timeline makes sense.
Get Ahead of Harvest
That unused bin isn't doing anyone any good sitting empty. With HOPPERCONE, it can become dedicated seed storage, a cleaner grain handling setup, or simply a safer structure that doesn't require a manual cleanout every time.
Farmers in Iroquois and across the region can contact HOPPERCONE at 605-546-2368 or visit hoppercone.com to learn more about hopper bottom grain bins, bin retrofits, and custom grain handling equipment. The sooner the conversation starts, the more likely the work gets done before harvest arrives.
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